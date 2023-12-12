Top manager resigns at troubled state Cannabis Control Commission

WBUR on Monday reported that Shrader and a second employee had been suspended Dec. 4, citing unnamed sources “with direct knowledge of the events.”

A spokesperson for the commission confirmed in a brief statement Tuesday that Justin Shrader resigned effective Dec. 5, adding that “however, as a general rule the agency does not comment on internal personnel matters.”

The director of human resources for the state Cannabis Control Commission resigned last week, the same day the panel’s embattled chair, Shannon O’Brien, went before a judge who postponed an administrative hearing that could have led to her firing.

Shrader and the other employee did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Shrader’s job has been posted on the commission’s online job board.

The new developments came as O’Brien, a former state treasurer and Democratic gubernatorial nominee, continued to fight for her job as the commission’s chair following her suspension by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg in September, days after an outside investigator reported that O’Brien had made a series of racist and “culturally insensitive” remarks while sowing turmoil in the agency.

O’Brien has denied the accusations. Her attorney, Max Stern, called them “laughable” last week, saying many lean on generalities.

An administrative hearing for O’Brien was scheduled for Dec. 5 but postponed on the orders of Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee, who ruled that Goldberg, in drawing up the hearing schedule, gave O’Brien little time and incomplete information to prepare to argue for her job.

State Senator Michael O. Moore, who has been critical of the cannabis commission and has filed legislation to create an audit unit within the agency, said he wasn’t surprised to learn this week of more issues there.

The Millbury Democrat said he had written Goldberg a letter months ago “about a possible hostile work environment for several women at the CCC” after his office received complaints.

“I really can’t tell you where it stems [from],” Moore said of the turmoil inside the commission. “Every time there’s a new story that comes out, it seems to expand into areas that I didn’t know existed.”

