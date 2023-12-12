41 Brown University students arrested after sit-in over Israel-Hamas war

The students once again staged a sit-in at one of Brown’s main campus buildings, University Hall, and “refused to leave” after operating hours, even after school officials issued “multiple trespassing warnings,” according to Brown spokesman Brian Clark. At 6 p.m., the students were arrested by Brown’s Department of Public Safety on the charge of “willful trespass within school buildings.”

PROVIDENCE — Officers arrested 41 students at Brown University during aprotest Monday night, the second in recent weeks that called on the school’s leadership to commit to a list of demands related to the Israel-Hamas war.

“Given that this is the second prominent incident in recent weeks of students trespassing in a secure, non-residential building after operating hours, the university fully expects to recommend more significant criminal misdemeanor charges for any future incidents after the Dec. 11 sit-in,” Clark told the Globe in a statement Monday night.

Advertisement

“Students continue to have the ability to hold protests and demonstrations, provided they abide by the University’s codes of conduct,” he added.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

The sit-in was organized by the Brown Divest Coalition, which has repeatedly called on the university to divest “from companies that facilitate the genocide in Gaza.” The group describes itself as “a multicultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious coalition of students from diverse backgrounds and traditions, which demands that Brown promote a permanent ceasefire by divesting from companies that facilitate the genocide in Gaza.” Several students posted video statements on the group’s Instagram page.

In a statement to the Globe Monday night, the Brown Divest Coalition said while Brown University President Christina H. Paxson has previously said Brown’s endowment is “not a political instrument,” the school “investing in military occupation is not a politically neutral stance.”

“When the University uses our endowment to fund violence, it sends a clear message that it does not care for the lives of Palestinians and its Palestinian students,” the group said in its statement.

Advertisement

Clark told the Globe that Brown does not directly invest its endowment in individual stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments.

“Brown University’s endowment is almost entirely invested through external specialist investment managers, all with the highest level of ethics and all whom we believe share the values of the Brown community. This includes the rejection of violence,” said Clark, noting that Brown’s endowment is not directly invested in defense stocks or “large munitions manufacturers.”

Calls for divestment are not new to Brown. The university’s Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Practices explored divesting from “companies that facilitate Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories” in 2020, but Paxton declined to bring their recommendations to the Brown Corporation for consideration at the time, saying they did not meet “established standards” for identifying specific entities for divestment and did not articulate “how financial divestment from the entities would address social harm as defined in the committee’s charge,” Clark previously told the Globe.

Brown University President Christina Paxton met with students during the early part of the sit-in, and received their list of demands. She then penned a two-page letter, saying she stood by her previous decision not to bring the committee’s recommendations to the Brown Corporation. Instead, she wrote, students could submit a new request to the committee to “examine allegations of ‘social harm’ with respect to the investment or expenditure of university financial resources.”

Advertisement

If the committee was to recommend a divestment that “fully meets the criteria for considering issues related to social responsibility, I will bring it forward to the Corporation for its own review and consideration,” wrote Paxson.





On Nov. 8, about 20 Brown University students were arrested after staging a sit-in at University Hall and refusing to leave when the building closed to the public at the end of the business day. The students, who said they were Jewish and part of newly formed campus group, BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now, demanded that Paxton call for a ceasefire in Gaza and divest the university’s endowment of weapons manufacturers that was engaged in “Israeli military occupation.”

The students were expected to be arraigned in late November, but the university dropped its charges after a Brown University student, Hisham Awartani, and two of his childhood friends were shot near the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vermont. All three students are of Palestinian descent.

It is unclear whether protesters on Monday were part of the November sit-in.

On Monday, the students entered the rotunda around 9:05 a.m. and stated that they were staging a sit-in, according to Clark. Many of them were wearing keffiyeh — a traditional Palestinian scarf — and T-shirts that said “Divest for Hisham.” Moments after they arrived, Paxson spoke with the students, who gave her a document listing their demands about divestment. Paxson “engaged in a conversation with the students to understand their intentions” and “explained the history of previous similar student demands for divestment,” Clark said.

Advertisement

Around 4 p.m., Brown staff informed the students of their right to continue to protest during the building’s operating hours, “as long as their activities did not raise security concerns and did not disrupt normal operations.” Shortly after 6 p.m., the students were informed they were being arrested, according to Clark. Officers from the Providence Police Department assisted Brown’s public safety officers.

Students were photographed, fingerprinted and provided their arrest paperwork in lieu of being detained in physical custody.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.