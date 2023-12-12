Abrupt closure of I-195 highway bridge in R.I. prompts concern for businesses during holiday season

“It’s a real concern of mine,” Smiley said. “We’re two weeks before Christmas, it’s terrible that this is happening right before the holidays for them.”

During an emergency call with roughly 500 members of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley made the request of businesses and said he was worried about the impact of the detours to commercial districts such as Wayland Square.

PROVIDENCE — State and city officials on Tuesday urged employers to let workers who normally commute over the Washington Bridge work from home if possible, as the bridge’s sudden closure on Monday evening continues to snarl traffic, impact businesses and even disrupt school.

Advertisement

The Washington Bridge typically carries roughly 90,000 commuters each day over the Seekonk River on Interstate 195, a key route for people traveling to Providence from Rhode Island’s East Bay and parts of Southeastern Massachusetts.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

After the emergency shutdown Monday night, commuters are being diverted through East Providence neighborhoods to the Henderson Bridge, which takes drivers to the East Side of Providence. The detours have caused hours of gridlock, especially on the East Providence side of the river.

Smiley noted traffic is moving along well in Providence once drivers get off the clogged Henderson Bridge.

“Downtown Providence is open for business with no traffic,” he said, pledging to the businesses that he would spread that message.

He said roughly 20 police officers are directing traffic on the East Side from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and will continue to do so until the R.I. Department of Transportation turns the eastbound side of the Washington Bridge, which is still open, into a two-way highway in about two weeks.

“Sadly we all got real good at this during the pandemic,” Smiley said. “We’re asking you to provide your employees some flexibility and consider encouraging remote work.”

Advertisement

“There’s definitely a lot of concern in the air,” said Shanna Trusan, the assistant manager at Green Ink, a boutique in Wayland Square. Employees struggled to get to work Tuesday, and customers also reported sitting in traffic for hours due to the bridge debacle. She told the Globe Tuesday’s sales numbers were below normal, and she’s worried about the effects of an extended bridge closure.

Frog and Toad, a Rhode Island-themed gift shop on the East Side of Providence, posted on social media that another small business, Rhody Roots in Warren, has offered to be a pickup location for “any customers who order online and need an alternative to sitting in traffic for hours.”

Some East Providence business owners expressed frustration on the chamber of commerce call, noting that encouraging people to come shop in Providence will just add to the traffic congestion in East Providence.

“People essentially can’t even back out of their driveways,” said Petra Lehman, who lives in the Rumford section of East Providence and owns Create Power Yoga on Newport Avenue. “The majority of the traffic is not happening in Providence.”

Lehman told the Globe class sign ups were about 60 percent of what they would normally have been on Tuesday, and her yoga teachers struggled to get to work, with one instructor spending an hour getting to the studio from Wayland Square in Providence, which typically takes 10 minutes.

“I’m actually probably more worried for my business now than during COVID,” Lehman said. “At least during COVID every business was affected equally.”

Advertisement

She expressed disappointment that East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva wasn’t on the chamber of commerce call. DaSilva told the Globe Tuesday evening he was not invited to the meeting.

“If I had been asked, I would have been there,” DaSilva said. He said his administration would soon post a form online for business owners to fill out and detail the impacts the traffic problems are having on their businesses.

“We realize that this gridlock is going to have an impact on businesses,” he said. “We’re hoping that there will be some type of relief for our small businesses.” He said he urged RIDOT Director Peter Alviti on Tuesday to expedite the process of allowing traffic in both directions on the eastbound side of the bridge.

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner, who was also on the chamber call along with Alviti, said businesses must be “severely affected” in order for the state to seek relief, and urged businesses to reach out to the state agency at 401-521-HELP.

“This is not a disaster, so we have less opportunities to apply for any kinds of funds,” she said. “We’re working on what the possibilities would be.”

She echoed the call for businesses to allow employees to work from home, reducing the number of cars on the road.

Smiley said the top concern is for public safety, even as the traffic causes a considerable inconvenience.

Advertisement

“As terrible as the last 24 hours have been, we have seen bridge collapses around the country,” he said. “And that surely would be worse.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.