Ahead of possible vote, Boston City Council drills down on details of police patrolmen’s contract

“These reforms are decades in the making,” said Councilor Brian Worrell, who chaired Tuesday’s council hearing at City Hall.

The council could vote Wednesday on whether to approve funding for the $82 million pact.

Councilors peppered a panel of officials from Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration and the Boston police department with questions during the hearing. Will changes to the contract over how details are assigned result in less Boston police officers on the street? Will the contract help with recruitment? How many police officers would have been terminated in recent years under the new disciplinary provisions?

“I don’t see less public safety,” in this contract, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told councilors.

Details of the five-year pact reached between Wu’s administration and the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association were released last week. The contract, for the first time, includes about 30 crimes that would now not be eligible for arbitration, if an officer is indicted for them or if they feature in a sustained internal department finding. They include murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, armed robbery, and hate crimes. Disciplinary measures related to other allegations of misconduct, such as use of excessive force, would still be subject to arbitration.

Currently, a police officer facing any disciplinary matter can seek arbitration, a process sometimes used to overturn disciplinary orders. Earlier this year, city officials said five members of the department’s current sworn officers were fired only to be rehired through arbitration. The City Council has to approve funding the contract for it to be officially adopted.

The changes to police discipline were the focus of much of Tuesday’s hearing. Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta said she was pleased to see the relinquishing of arbitration rights for certain offenses.

“That is excellent,” she said.

Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said it was a “rare feat” to have such a provision included in the contract agreement.

“I have a lot of cautious optimism about what’s in this agreement,” she said.

Councilor Kendra Lara, meanwhile, wanted to know why domestic assault and battery was excluded from the list of offenses. The Wu administration has said it did not get everything it wanted in the contract agreement, and Lou Mandarini, the mayor’s senior adviser for labor policy, said during Tuesday’s hearing he was not going to get into the nitty gritty of the back and forth of the contract negotiations.

The contract includes a 21-percent increase in costs over the five-year period, which includes boosts in salaries, benefits, and incentives, retroactive to the summer of 2020 when the union’s last contract expired. Cost of living increases in the contract means the current average base salary for a patrol officer would increase to nearly $90,000 by the summer of 2025, from the current average of $82,278. That is before overtime and additional income from police detail work, which can add hundreds of thousands of dollars to an officer’s take-home pay.

The contract also changes the paid detail system. Under the new deal, which was ratified by the union, if details go unfilled by police officers, they may be offered first to Boston police retirees, Boston Housing Authority officers, and university or college officers, then municipal officers and civilian contract personnel. About 40 percent of details go unfilled in the city, according to the Wu administration.

“The goal was to end the monopoly on who can perform details,” said Mandarini.

Mandarini said there were specific misconduct cases that “animated” the administration’s approach during the contract talks. Among those was the Patrick Rose case. Last year, Rose, a longtime Boston police officer and former president of the patrolmen’s union, pleaded guilty to molesting six children over several decades.

In April 2021, the Globe reported that Rose was allowed to keep his badge for 20 years after top police officials determined he more than likely sexually abused a child in 1995. Yet, police officials never recommended that he be fired, records show.

Other cases cited by Mandarini included Baltazar DaRosa, who was fired in 2010 for violating department rules in connection with a 2005 killing. He was rehired in 2012 after being acquitted of charges of being an accessory to the slaying. An arbitrator ruled DaRosa was unjustly fired.

Mandarini also mentioned Clifton McHale, a Boston police officer who bragged that he intentionally hit citizens with his cruiser during a massive protest in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd. McHale was previously suspended for a year in 2005 after being investigated for allegations he sexually assaulted a woman he encountered while working a paid detail at Faneuil Hall.

Nicole Taub, the chief of staff and senior advisor for policy and legal affairs for Boston police, said the contract proposal reaffirms that the “police commissioner alone” should have the ability to determine “who is suitable to do the work of a Boston police officer.”

“We strive to have only the best serving the city,” she told councilors.

The contract deal also ends the practice of allowing officers who finish a detail early to start a second one, preventing officers from collecting double pay for the same period of time. It will also aim to streamline the administration of the detail system.

The department has about 2,100 sworn officers. Currently 172 of those officers are out injured, police officials told councilors on Tuesday. In an attempt to simplify the process, the contract calls for an independent medical examiner to settle disagreements between an officer’s doctor and the department’s doctor regarding an individual’s ability to return to work.





























Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.