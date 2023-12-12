Key oversight board backs Harvard University leader: ‘We unanimously stand in support of President Gay’

“In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay,” they wrote.

“Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing,” the Fellows of Harvard College said in an email to the university community.

Breaking days of silence, Harvard University’s key oversight board on Tuesday issued a statement of unanimous support for President Claudine Gay, a week after her testimony at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism caused a national uproar.

The statement came after Gay, as well as the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, offered legalistic and equivocal answers at a Dec. 5 congressional hearing to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules. Their answers prompted an intense backlash from alumni, donors, and politicians.

“Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values. President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism,” the appointed members of the oversight board, known as the Harvard Corporation, wrote.

The board said Harvard had learned in late October of allegations related to three academic articles by Gay, a political scientist.

The board said that it “promptly initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work” at Gay’s request, according to the statement.

The board said it reviewed the results on Saturday, “which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation,” the statement said.

“While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications,” the statement said.

The revelations come after Gay faced public accusations of plagiarism and improper paraphrasing in recent days.

On Sunday night, a conservative activist alleged that some of Gay’s paraphrases of other sources’ work in her 1997 Harvard political science dissertation hewed too closely to the original language and should have been set between quotation marks or reworded.

“I stand by the integrity of my scholarship,” Gay said in a statement to the Globe on Monday. “Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure my scholarship adheres to the highest academic standards.”

Several Harvard professors, including two she is accused of plagiarizing, defended Gay’s work on Monday.

Professor Lawrence Bobo, Harvard College’s dean of social science, is among those whom Gay was accused of plagiarizing in the Sunday posts. Bobo said Monday, “I find myself unconcerned about these claims as our work was explicitly acknowledged.”

Professor Gary King, a leading Harvard political scientist and one of Gay’s dissertation advisers whom she was also accused of plagiarizing in the Sunday posts, called the allegations, “false and absurd.”

Katherine Tate, a Brown University professor of political science who was on Gay’s dissertation committee, said on Monday that she supports Gay and wants her to remain president of Harvard. But she said some of the passages highlighted in the Sunday night posts amounted to plagiarism.

“I think that it is an example of some plagiarism, yes,” Tate said. “But I think it’s a really minor example.” In the context of the dissertation, Tate said, it was obvious she was not stealing the ideas of other researchers, but rather referencing them.

The Corporation, in addition to the Board of Overseers, met over the weekend for a long scheduled gathering as calls for Gay’s resignation, and calls for the governing boards to back Gay, mounted. Hundreds of Harvard faculty members have expressed support for her following the Congressional hearing. The executive committee of the Harvard Alumni Association also voiced its unanimous support for Gay.

The UPenn president, Liz Magill, resigned on Saturday after facing a donor revolt and criticism from Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor about her testimony.

The MIT president, Sally Kornbluth, received a vote of confidence last Thursday from the executive committee of the school’s governing board, which said Kornbluth had the committee’s “full and unreserved support.”

Harvard professor Steven Pinker, who said Sunday he did not want the Corporation to fire Gay, said that “literally hundreds of emails” and multiple open letters were circulating within the Harvard community, “some calling on the Corporation to ask Claudine to resign, others calling on it to keep her.”

Since last week’s congressional testimony, some of the opponents of Gay, Harvard’s first Black president, have condemned what they describe as her support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and have also criticized her record as an administrator and a scholar.

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Gay defied her parents’ wishes to pursue a career in academia. She quickly rose through the sharp-elbowed political ranks of higher education, first at Stanford and then at Harvard, earning a reputation as “a deeply thoughtful and unflappable leader,” a Globe profile said shortly before she assumed Harvard’s presidency last summer.

Gay is “analytic and factually driven, not emotionally driven,” Jennifer Hochschild, a Harvard professor who has worked closely with Gay, told the Globe this spring.

In an interview Monday, Hochschild said that Gay, and the other presidents, had gotten tripped up in the hearing by a hypothetical question whose premise they should have challenged.

In the hearing’s most controversial exchange, Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, asked Gay, “[D]oes calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?”

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay said, adding that such speech would violate rules if it were targeted at individuals.

Deanna Pan and Stephanie Ebbert of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

