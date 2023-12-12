Brian Walshe attorney expected to seek to withdraw from the case

Tracy Miner, an attorney from the Boston white-collar defense firm Miner Siddall, notified Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office that she plans to file the motion to withdraw from the case later this week, the office said. The motion would need to be accepted by a judge.

The attorney for Brian R. Walshe, the man who allegedly killed his wife, Ana, on New Years Day and then dismembered her, is planning to withdraw, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Walshe, 47, of Cohasset, is charged with first-degree murder and misleading police, and improper conveyance of a human body. The case has drawn national attention for the brutal details of the allegations, the public nature of the searches for his wife’s body parts, and the couple’s life in the tony South Shore town.

Advertisement

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty and has said his wife bade him goodbye in the early morning of Jan. 1, 2023, embarked on a business trip, then went missing.

But Morrissey’s office alleges the couple had been having marital problems and that Brian Walshe, who was awaiting sentencing in a federal art fraud case, killed her in the hours after they left a New Year’s Eve party.

By 4:50 a.m., authorities allege, Ana Walshe, 39, was dead and her husband’s online searches on his son’s iPad included: “How long before a body starts to smell?” and “How long for someone to be missing to inheritance?”

Prosecutors have said Brian Walshe was the sole beneficiary of $2.7 million in life insurance his wife had taken out.

They allege that he dismembered his wife’s body in their basement and disposed of her remains in dumpsters at apartment complexes in Abington and Brockton, which are among multiple places where police could be seen searching in the weeks following her disappearance.

Advertisement

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.