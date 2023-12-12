Cambridge students spot plane flying ‘Harvard Hates Jews’ banner

Students first reported seeing the banner on Thursday during recess, and again on Monday as it returned to fly over the university.

Principals at various Cambridge schools where students recently spotted a plane flying a banner with the message, “Harvard Hates Jews,” sent messages to families acknowledging the incident and reassuring parents that the safety and well-being of students remains their priority.

In its weekly newsletter, Cambridge Public Schools on Monday said it would continue with students’ routines, including outdoor recess, “to maintain an engaging learning environment.”

“While the message was not directed toward CPS, it was an attempt to further divide our community and inflame ongoing discussions about a world event affecting every member of the Cambridge community,” the statement read.

The plane first began circling over Harvard University last week, in order to condemn “runaway antisemitism” on Harvard’s campus, including “shocking support for Hamas terrorism,” according to a news release shared with the Globe. The Globe could not confirm who organized or funded the plane, nor who sent the release.

The elite university campus has been roiled by controversy since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, in which militants killed about 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 people, including women and children, hostage. Israel responded with heavy bombardment and ground fighting in Gaza, killing more than 17,700 Palestinians, many of whom are also women and children, according to the health ministry in G.

The university’s president, Claudine Gay, along with the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have also been embroiled in turmoil over their testimony last week during a Republican-led congressional hearing on the recent rise of antisemitism on college campuses. Their legalistic and equivocal answers to questions about whether the calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their universities’ rules led to calls for their resignations. The university presidents issued expansions on their remarks or apologies, and the University of Pennsylvania’s president has since resigned.

Hundreds of faculty have signed a letter in support of Gay, and a key oversight board has backed her.

















