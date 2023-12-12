What does a Chris Sununu endorsement mean for Nikki Haley’s campaign?

“To be clear we are talking about Nikki Haley, right?” I fired off in one text on Sunday.

When the rumor mill began to pick up last week that New Hampshire’s popular Republican Governor Chris Sununu was preparing a presidential endorsement, which candidate he would choose was never in doubt.

When Sununu took the stage in Manchester on Tuesday night to endorse the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, as expected, it wrapped up one of the most visible endorsement cycles in recent New Hampshire history.

Although he dropped his own presidential bid in June and announced that he wouldn’t run for reelection next year, Sununu has been out on the presidential primary campaign trail more than some actual candidates, attending events almost weekly.

He has been keynoting speeches around the country and emerging as something of a cable news pundit, raising his national profile and giving his endorsement more heft, along the lines of Congressman Jim Clyburn supporting Joe Biden in 2020.

But in the end, Sununu’s support for Haley is largely strategic and will have more influence over national political donors than New Hampshire voters.

After all, Sununu was clear from the beginning that he was not looking to necessarily endorse the candidate best suited to be president. Instead, he was looking for the candidate with the best chance of preventing former president Donald Trump from winning the Republican nomination again. What he was looking for, he said repeatedly and publicly, wasn’t the candidate with the best policy position (although that didn’t hurt) but with the best shot of thwarting Trump’s bid.

As the field winnowed in recent months, Sununu kept showing up at events for Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. Had Sununu been forced to make an endorsement in the spring when DeSantis was the trendy alternative to Trump, he might have done so after an hour-long meeting they had inside of the governor’s office in May.

But since the debate season began in August, there has been only one candidate with true momentum: Haley.

According to the polls, she has surged into second place, leading DeSantis in New Hampshire and in her home state of South Carolina, the third state to vote in the primary season this year, while essentially tied with him in Iowa and nationally at around 15 percent.

Her status as the leading non-Trump candidate was also illustrated during the debates, when three rivals for the nomination, all male, focused their attacks on her.

“I love all the attention, fellas,” she retorted.

While the timing of the endorsement could help Haley’s momentum, Trump looks more dominant than ever. In Iowa, an NBC News/Des Moines Register poll on Monday showed Trump with 51 percent support among likely Republican voters.

In New Hampshire, Trump has averaged well below 50 percent since the campaign began but still holds a commanding lead.

Whether Sununu’s endorsement can help Haley make much of a dent is doubtful. Despite huge reelection wins in recent years and his overall popularity, Sununu doesn’t have much of a political operation. In 2016, he narrowly won a Republican primary against a previously unknown state representative and has faced weak Democratic opposition since.

His track record with endorsements also doesn’t inspire confidence.

In the last election cycle, the Senate candidate he supported lost in the Republican primary. And in the state’s Second Congressional District, he helped recruit a Republican friend to run, only to see him drop out. He then convinced the Republican mayor of Keene to run, who lost to a Trump-backed candidate in the primary.

But for national Republican donors, that’s likely all in the past. And that’s where Sununu’s endorsement could help Haley the most: by swaying donors who can buy more television ads for her just before the first voters weigh in.

It also undercuts any argument from Christie that his New Hampshire-or-nothing strategy is going to work.

Sununu may also be remembering a lesson from his father, John H. Sununu, who as New Hampshire governor made a critical endorsement of George H.W. Bush. When Bush was elected, Sununu became White House chief of staff.

Both Haley and Sununu would be thrilled if history repeated itself.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.