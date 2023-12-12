N.H. Governor Chris Sununu plans to endorse Nikki Haley

While the power of his endorsement is debatable, particularly in a contest that’s still dominated by former president Donald J. Trump, Sununu could prove a powerful ally for Haley. He is a highly popular fourth-term governor who has made it clear he prefers his party not nominate Trump next year; his endorsement could consolidate voters opposed to Trump behind Haley and help her to post at least a strong second-place showing in the Granite State, if not an upset.

Governor Chris Sununu plans to endorse former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Tuesday night, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Advertisement

The governor’s office declined to confirm any endorsement plans, saying only that Sununu intended to appear with Haley Tuesday night.

“I look forward to joining Nikki at her town hall this evening — it’s going to be a lot of fun!” Sununu said in a statement. Haley’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Some analysts say Sununu’s endorsement could help his preferred candidate emerge from New Hampshire’s primary on Jan. 23 as the clear Trump alternative — that way, South Carolina’s GOP primary on Feb. 24 would look like a two-person contest between Trump and his top rival, perhaps giving the underdog an outside shot at depriving Trump of the nomination.

It would sort of “put a stamp on her as, yes, she’s really the alternative to Trump,” said Jon McHenry, a national GOP pollster who grew up in the state, in an interview last week. “His endorsement won’t put her over the top, but it sort of keeps her in the game.”

But with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis already having secured the endorsement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, the Sununu endorsement raises the possibility that Iowa and New Hampshire will deliver a split verdict about the best Trump alternative — make it all the easier for the former president to steamroll his way to the finish.

Advertisement

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, has enjoyed a significant uptick in her support in New Hampshire, where she has hosted dozens of town halls since her official campaign launch 10 months ago. Polls have consistently shown her in a clear, albeit distant, second place behind Trump among the state’s likely GOP primary voters.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses a gathering during a campaign stop at a brewery in Meredith, N.H., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Sununu has been saying for weeks that he planned to endorse one of three GOP presidential candidates with gubernatorial experience: either Haley, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey. Haley and Christie have spent far more time in the first-in-the-nation state than DeSantis, likely a boost in the eyes of Sununu, who has championed the state’s tradition of retail politics. And Haley leads Christie in the polls, making her a logical pick for the endorsement.

The endorsement was first reported by WMUR and Politico.

The popular four-term governor has made clear his support will include more than just a one-time speech; he is expected to campaign with his candidate and be a vocal surrogate on cable news and across the state.

Sununu has called on other candidates to suspend their campaigns, so Republicans can consolidate their support around someone other than Trump.

“When you have 15 candidates, it’s hard for the average voter to really see that as a choice. ‘Oh yeah, we’ll just go with the front-runner.’ And that’s why Trump always leads in the polls,” Sununu told reporters in his office in late November. “But as it gets down to be a real choice — a real one-on-one, two-on-one, three-on-one type choice — people get much, much more engaged.”

Advertisement

Sununu said there is still a lot of time left for the political process to play out ahead of New Hampshire’s primary, and a lot of voters won’t make up their minds until January.

Haley also secured a major endorsement last month from Americans for Prosperity Action, the Koch network’s political arm, which plans to bolster her candidacy with targeted ads and insights gathered by its affiliated boots on the ground in New Hampshire and other key states.

While some analysts have said AFP’s backing could help to shore up Haley’s support among libertarian-minded GOP voters — who represent a key constituency in the “Live Free Or Die” state — the AFP endorsement of Haley triggered backlash from some members of that group.

At least one AFP staffer in New Hampshire criticized the group’s endorsement of Haley, saying her positions on foreign policy and free speech contradict AFP’s principles.

“I will never vote for Nikki Haley. Not once,” the now-former staffer, Chris Maidment, who had been AFP’s director of grassroots operations in New Hampshire, wrote on social media. “My children deserve better than to be drafted into some war overseas.”

Maidment now works for the Never Back Down PAC, which is supporting DeSantis.

Advertisement





Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.