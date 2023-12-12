Clear skies make for great Geminid viewing this week

Because this celestial event occurs in December, it’s often too cold, too cloudy, or the moon is too bright to really observe the Geminids. But this year it’s going to be clear, it won’t be that cold and the moon isn’t a factor.

Here in December the Geminid meteor shower now rises to the top of the list.

We can always count on an array of meteor showers to dazzle us throughout the year. One of the most anticipated is the Perseid meteor shower in the summer. Warm August nights make that one often ideal for viewing and perhaps you remember seeing lots of “shooting stars” on a warm summer night as a kid.

Clear skies are forecast for the Geminid meteor shower this year. WeatherBELL

The predicted cloud cover for Wednesday night and early Thursday morning shows nearly clear skies. At the shower’s peak, up to 120 meteors per hour can be expected. But before you get super excited to see that many, those numbers are mostly viewed in dark areas. Around greater Boston, it’s more likely that you’ll see one every few minutes — about 20 per hour — streaking across the sky.

All the meteors are not the same brightness, so the dimmer ones end up getting blotted out by the city lights.

The 2023 Geminid meteor shower, seen from above the Earth’s surface, looking down. As you can see, the moon will be out of the way. Image via Guy Ottewell.

Once it gets dark, you can start looking up and you don’t have to look in a particular direction. The meteors themselves will radiate from part of the Gemini constellation, streaking in all directions.

According to EarthSky.org, “the meteors radiate from near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini the Twins, in the east on December evenings, highest around 2 a.m. your local time (time on your clock for all parts of the globe).” EarthSky.org

Unlike other meteor showers, which are created when comet debris passes through our atmosphere, the meteor from the Geminids are created when Earth passes through a vast trail of dirty debris shed by the asteroid named 3200 Phaethon. The debris shines brightly as it’s burning up while entering our atmosphere.

We are pretty close to a new moon as it hangs below the horizon for much of the night. Temperatures will generally be in the 30s after sunset before falling through the 20s overnight. And although it will be cold, there won’t be much wind.

The moon this week will be below the horizon much of the night. TimeandDate.com

As you contemplate places to go, think about areas where you have bigger views of the sky: Parks, beaches, hilltops, even large rural parking lots can provide the right conditions to view at least some of the meteors.

Looking ahead, the dry weather will continue into the weekend and although the Geminids peak Wednesday and Thursday, they last in their waning form into Christmas Eve.