A December Debacle for R.I. Governor McKee

Even his handling of the restoration of the Independent Man statue has been masterful. I know because he’s still patting himself on the back about it.

Ceremonial bill signing. Big infusion of federal funds. Every parade ever. You can count on McKee to be there with bells on.

The problem with Dan McKee is that he’s at his best in the easiest moments of being governor.

Yet he was nowhere to be found Monday night when state Department of Transportation announced that it was immediately closing the westbound side of the Washington Bridge in Providence because of the critical failure of some original bridge components from the 1960s.

That’s right. He left it up to Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. to appear on live television during rush hour to explain that a bridge that nearly 100,000 vehicles drive over each day could be shuttered for three months. When a Providence Journal reporter asked why McKee wasn’t there, Alviti said, “It’s my job.”

Maybe it is Alviti’s role to explain how this happened, the location of detour routes, and any other nitty-gritty details about the bridge itself. But it’s McKee’s job to step up and apologize to anyone affected by the sudden closure, gently remind us that we’re incredibly fortunate that there wasn’t a catastrophic disaster, and explain who, if anyone, is going to be held accountable for the December Debacle II. (And this is way worse than December Debacle I in 2007, when hundreds of students were stranded on buses in Providence during a surprise snowstorm.)

Furthermore, McKee should telling us that he’s been on the phone with the White House all day, and that he’s calling on US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to hop on the next flight to T.F. Green to figure out how the bridge repairs can be expedited.

Does anyone believe Gina Raimondo would be AWOL in this moment?

In fact, what the heck was McKee doing all day?

I know he was in town because I briefly ran into him at the State House Monday morning, shortly before he was scheduled to speak at a Wreaths Across America ceremony in the State Room. We also know from Twitter that McKee had time to stop by a pizza joint in Providence on Monday. A staffer using McKee’s account posted pictures about an hour before every Rhode Islander with a smartphone received an emergency alert warning us to steer clear of the Washington Bridge.

Ever consider postponing the pepperoni slice, governor?

“The governor was briefed by Director Alviti on the situation and given the need to shut down one side of the bridge immediately to ensure public safety, the experts at RIDOT did the necessary and critical work to close the bridge and provide the media with their technical updates and get information to travelers as soon as possible,” spokeswoman Andrea Palagi wrote in a statement that was emailed to me at 11:18 last night.

Palagi continued: “Additionally, Commerce Secretary [Liz] Tanner was in touch with both mayors about support for impacted businesses. The governor continued to get updates from RIDOT and RIEMA through the evening and will have more to share tomorrow.”

You read that right: McKee even farmed out phone calls to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, the two leaders whose cities will be most affected by the bridge closure for the next several months.

Chaos ensued. Major streets on the East Side of Providence and near the Henderson Bridge were essentially parking lots on Monday night as thousands of drivers sought alternative routes to get home. If your normal commute home from somewhere on the East Bay to say, Warwick, typically takes 25 minutes, yesterday it took close to two hours.

Welcome to Rhode Island. Small state, Los Angeles traffic.

This isn’t just some minor inconvenience, either. As ace photojournalist Corey Welch tweeted, I-195 West is “a critical pathway for ambulances from East Providence and other communities in SE Mass to access the trauma center at RI Hospital.”

I wish I could say I was surprised by any of this, but I’m not.

Too often McKee takes the Bart Simpson approach to governing. He starts with, “I didn’t do it,” and then waits until he has exhausted all other options to admit that his administration might have made a mistake.

And this is his biggest failure to date.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.