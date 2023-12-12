District attorney identifies Brockton woman found dead in East Bridgewater yard

The woman found dead outside a home in East Bridgewater Sunday, was identified Tuesday as Nicole Swan, of Brockton, by the office of Plymouth district attorney’s office. .
Swan, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., East Bridgewater police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said there was a partially clothed person who was unconscious in her side yard on Belmont Street, Cruz’s office said in a statement.
Police and fire officials found the person, later identified as Swan, face down on the grass, the statement said.
An investigation by State Police and East Bridgewater police is ongoing.
The state medical examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of Swan’s death, the statement said.
“. . . This does not appear to have been a random act and there is no threat to public safety,” said the statement from Cruz’s office.
