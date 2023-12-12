District attorney identifies Brockton woman found dead in East Bridgewater yard

The woman found dead outside a home in East Bridgewater Sunday, was identified Tuesday as Nicole Swan, of Brockton, by the office of Plymouth district attorney’s office. .

Swan, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., East Bridgewater police responded to a 911 call from a woman who said there was a partially clothed person who was unconscious in her side yard on Belmont Street, Cruz’s office said in a statement.