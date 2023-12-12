Dorchester teen identified as victim in fatal Roslindale stabbing

A man fatally stabbed in Roslindale Monday night was identified Tuesday as Angel Luis Davila Vega, 18, of Dorchester, Boston police said.

Vega was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of 63 Bradeen St. for a report of a person stabbed, the statement said. Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as Vega, suffering from a stab wound.