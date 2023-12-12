scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Dorchester teen identified as victim in fatal Roslindale stabbing

Angel Luis Davila Vega, 18, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was stabbed late Monday afternoon.

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated December 12, 2023, 11 minutes ago

A man fatally stabbed in Roslindale Monday night was identified Tuesday as Angel Luis Davila Vega, 18, of Dorchester, Boston police said.

Vega was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the area of 63 Bradeen St. for a report of a person stabbed, the statement said. Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as Vega, suffering from a stab wound.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. To assist the investigation anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

For free emotional support, contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.

