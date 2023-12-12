Engineer spotted ‘concerning issue’ 3 days before I-195 westbound bridge closed, R.I. DOT chief says

The engineer for Providence-based VHB working on the bridge’s $78 million reconstruction project noticed the pins bracing the bridge had sheered, so he called over his immediate supervisor, who saw “a concerning issue,” said state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. The supervisor brought in experts and outside consultants to analyze the structure, Alviti said.

PROVIDENCE — It was a typical Friday afternoon, with the usual 90,000 vehicles traveling over the Washington Bridge on Route 195, when a young engineer working on the demolition of an old bridge deck happened to look over at the adjacent westbound bridge and thought, “That doesn’t look right.”

And, over the weekend, as tens of thousands of vehicles continued driving across it, the experts calculated and analyzed the strength remaining in the bridge, and various scenarios to remediate the deficiency, Alviti said. They presented their consensus to Alviti midday Monday.

The determination: No quick fix. The bridge is in danger of collapse.

As Monday afternoon rush-hour traffic was starting, Alviti hastily held a press conference to announce that the westbound span faced the possibility of collapse, and that the state police were shutting down lanes and rerouting traffic.

It wasn’t just motorists who were caught by surprise. So were the local municipalities. Alviti said when he received the engineers’ report on the severity of the bridge’s problems midday Monday, he notified the governor and the mayors of Providence and East Providence.

During a press conference at the Department of Transportation midday Tuesday, Alviti and Governor Daniel McKee defended the decision to wait several days before notifying local municipalities. “There’s a sequence of analysis that has to take place before you make the decision to close a bridge to 90,000 people a day who use it,” Alviti said.

An ambulance travels across the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 westbound Tuesday afternoon. Courtesy RIDOT (screengrab)

Critically, the closure shuts down access to the local hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital, the only level 1 trauma center for southeastern New England. So on Tuesday, RIDOT was opened a lane on the bridge for ambulances and police cruisers only.

Alviti said the engineers had determined that the pins are still intact on the southerly side of the bridge and could handle the relatively lighter weight of the emergency vehicles; there would be a checkpoint to prevent any other vehicles from crossing.

Alviti expects it’ll take about two weeks to open two temporary westbound lanes on the separate, adjacent eastbound bridge. RIDOT has already started work on the westbound bridge to reconstruct the pins that are deficient or severed, which is expected to take three months.

On opening temporary westbound lanes, “we’re going to try for even faster than that,” Alviti said. “We continuously have additional experts coming in to take a look to see if we can speed that up a bit, because we know that every minute a commuter loses, every hour a commuter loses, is multiplied by 90,000 in terms of the state’s economy and cost to the public.”

McKee said that he spoke with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and that his administration contacted US Senator Jack Reed and the Federal Highway Administration about options for federal support. While he called the closure an “all hands on deck moment,” the governor said Tuesday he hadn’t yet decided whether he would call for a state of emergency.

McKee noted that he had called for a state of emergency during a blizzard a few years ago, and the federal government released millions of dollars to aid Rhode Island, but he is waiting to see “if it makes sense” to do so for the bridge closure. McKee said he viewed the damage on the bridge Tuesday morning.

“I think that we clearly are going to help the municipalities, if they have to put additional public safety on duty, to make sure that they control this travel situation,” McKee said. “We’re going to be in contact with the secretary’s office, and he’s made a commitment to really pay close attention and to follow through in ways that will help us. So we’ll see what makes sense. .. We’re going to maximize as much of the federal return as we possibly can.”

On Tuesday, Reed, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo sent a letter to the US Department of Transportation urging the federal government to free up existing formula funding that could accelerate completion of the emergency work on the Washington Bridge. The congressional delegation is also urging technical assistance to optimize work on faster repairs, lane shifts, detour design, shuttle buses. They requested a meeting with Buttigieg, urged US DOT to expedite any approvals requested by the state, and said they expected to work with the US Small Business Administration to respond to the emergency bridge closure.

“Public safety is paramount,” Rhode Island’s congressional delegation said in a joint statement. “There are lots of moving parts here and we will ensure the federal government does its part to assist Rhode Island with getting this bridge repaired and reopened.”

McKee was criticized for not taking part in Monday’s announcement. In response, McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi said, “The number one priority yesterday was moving quickly. I think the urgency there was rush hour approaching — we wanted to get that message to people as quickly as possible from the experts who did the work, the engineers that looked at it, and Director Alviti. And that was achieved.”

McKee mentioned that he had no problems driving throughout the rest of the state on Tuesday, and characterized the closure of the bridge that carries Interstate 195 and connects Providence and East Providence as an “extreme inconvenience.” McKee said the work of closing the bridge was “the normal course of doing business.”

Alviti and McKee said they are looking at other solutions — perhaps restarting the ferry service from Providence to Bristol that seats about 250 people; perhaps looking at RIPTA service. McKee said he was getting ideas from local politicians.

“We’re asking everybody to be understanding that this is an event that cannot be avoided and cannot be predicted,” the governor said.

Alviti said the pins were part of the original bridge when it was constructed in 1968, and their life span usually runs “to about now.” There were no problems flagged when the bridge was last inspected in July, he said. (Alviti corrected his previous report that the bridge was inspected two months ago.)

“We knew that they were old,” he said. “However, all structures tend to fail more rapidly once they begin to go.”

Alviti said the failure of the bridge was not related to past construction, or ongoing construction on the bridge. The pins were simply old and suddenly deteriorating.

“The fact is that we averted a major catastrophe here,” Alviti said, “and the system and the checks and balances that we had in place, and the command and control management that the governor has put in place in our department and throughout the other agencies actually worked this time, where many other locations throughout the country actually had the experience of the worst catastrophe and the loss of human life.”

In Rhode Island, 120 bridges were rated “poor” after their last inspection, according to the Federal Highway Administration, which uses a rating system to assess various bridge components annually. A bridge is deemed “structurally deficient” if any one of the components earns a rating of “poor” or lower.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 120 bridges — or 15.3 percent of the state’s 782 bridges — have been identified as structurally deficient, including the Washington Bridge westbound. This is down from 174 structurally deficient bridges in 2019.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 195 Tuesday is backed up to the Massachusetts state line, as can be seen on RIDOT's traffic cam. Courtesy RIDOT (Screengrab)

Since Monday afternoon, state and local police have been handling gridlock in Providence and East Providence, as the closed highway sent heavy volumes of traffic into the cities. The East Providence City Council is also holding an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon on the bridge closure.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the high school and middle schools were dismissing early Tuesday in order to get all students home on time through the city-wide gridlock caused by the bridge closure. Students would be educated remotely on Wednesday.

The city had increased its ambulance coverage and had more police officers and public works employees handling the “traffic nightmare,” DaSilva said.

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said the good news is that once cars get into Providence, traffic is moving pretty smoothly.

“We have the benefit of a big police department, so I’ve got officers at nearly every intersection along the detour route,” he said. “If there is no cross traffic, even if the light is red, they are pulling them through. So it’s moving really well once you get off the [Henderson] bridge. It’s not gridlock in Providence. There is a heavy through-put, to be sure, but it’s not gridlock.”

But Smiley said the bad news is this is all happening two weeks before Christmas when many local businesses count on holiday shopping and customers. “The statewide perception is, ‘Oh my God, avoid that area at all costs,” he said.

For example, Smiley said the owner of Core Fitness in Providence’s Wayland Square neighborhood told him she had lots of cancellations on Tuesday. “We need to have serious empathy for how significant of an impact this is having on both commuters and businesses,” he said. “This is not a mere inconvenience.”

But Smiley said it’s worth remembering that the situation could have been much worse. “As hard as this is, it’s certainly better than a catastrophic bridge failure,” he said. “Just in the last couple of months, there have been a couple of major bridge failures around the country, and certainly in the last decade, there have been many around the country.” He cited bridge failures in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Smiley said he joined other mayors in a midday phone conference with McKee and emphasized the need for the city to get reimbursed for the increased police details stemming from the detour. He said the governor told the mayors that the state is going to seek federal reimbursement and that all the communities affected should track their expenses so they could seek reimbursement.

When asked if he wanted the governor to declare a state of emergency, Smiley said, “It’s a little bit of a semantics thing. I don’t have a preference for what they call it, so long as we get reimbursed.”

Smiley said no one has talked to the city about the idea of a ferry service. “Honestly, anything we can do to help people get from one side of the bay to another, I suppose would help,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s practical or not.”

Justin Bazar, who lives in the Rumford section of East Providence, said it usually takes 15 minutes for him to get to work in Providence, where he works in information technology at the Rhode Island School of Design. But on Tuesday morning, it took him 1 hour and 45 minutes.

“This is the biggest story in Rhode Island since COVID,” he said. “Nothing else has affected 90,000 people a day like this.”

Bazar said the traffic backups will have a huge impact on local businesses. He said his wife has her own business, and he’s not sure how clients will be able to get to her.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits. Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.