Ex-social worker who allegedly posed as Boston Public Schools student pleads not guilty in Superior Court

Hewitt was released on the $5,000 cash bail she had posted previously, during her July arraignment in West Roxbury Municipal Court. Her indictment last month moved the case to Superior Court.

The allegations were detailed in Suffolk Superior Court, where Shelby Hewitt pleaded not guilty to three counts of document forgery, two counts of forgery, and one count each of uttering a false writing, identity fraud, larceny over $1,200, and violating public employee standards of conduct, records show.

A former state social worker who allegedly posed as a Boston Public Schools student and attended multiple city schools pretended to be a “traumatized” teen in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, her former employer, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Her lawyer, Timothy Flaherty, did not address the allegations during the hearing Tuesday but has said previously that his client has had a “lifelong, well-documented history” of mental health struggles.

“The basis of this indictment alleges that between Dec. 6, 2021 and Feb. 3 of 2023, the 32-year-old defendant engaged in an elaborate pattern of fraudulent conduct while working as a state employee,” said Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Ashley E. Polin during Tuesday’s hearing.

Polin said Hewitt, while working for DCF, allegedly assumed the “fake persona” of a 16 year old and then a 13 year old, both “purportedly” in the custody of the child welfare agency.

“Posing as a child, the adult defendant enrolled herself in the Boston Public Schools and attended school with children in the community,” first as a ninth grader and later as seventh grader, Polin said.

Hewitt allegedly perpetrated the ruse by creating two fictitious DCF employee identities, with phony email addresses and phone numbers, according to Polin.

“Posing behind the keyboard as one of these DCF workers, the defendant had herself admitted as a child patient at the Walden Behavioral Treatment Center and enrolled herself in the Boston Public Schools,” she said.

The Walden company has Massachusetts locations in Braintree, Dedham, Waltham, and Westborough and treats eating disorders, according to its website.

Once enrolled in BPS, Poulin said, Hewitt fraudulently obtained special education services while posing as a child in need of such assistance. During the same period, Poulin said, Hewitt collected her state salary.

Hewitt resigned from DFC on Feb. 6, 2023, at that time earning an annual salary of $54,281, authorities said.

She had allegedly taken her “initial step in this elaborate fraud” in December 2021, Polin said, when she purchased an email domain from GoDaddy.com that ended in @masstate.us, which she used to create the fraudulent identifies first of “Michael Kornetsky” and later of “Michelle Delfi,” two fake state social workers.

Many state employees have email addresses that end in @state.ma.us.

She used the fake social worker identities to enroll herself in the treatment center for an eating disorder, created confusion over her true name and birthdate, and pretended to be a child in DCF custody, according to prosecutors.

She also allegedly bought and used TracFone numbers in April 2022 in the name of “Kornetsky.”

“The ‘Michael Kornetsky’ sent dozens of emails and hundreds of text messages as the defendant’s social worker,” Polin said. “The defendant created multiple names and dates of birth for herself to propagate this intricate but false narrative of being an extremely traumatized child with significant special educational needs and emotional needs.”

In fall 2022, with the purported assistance of “Kornetsky” and “Delfi,” Hewitt allegedly enrolled herself as a 16-year-old ninth grader at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, Poulin said.

She requested a transfer to Brighton High School due to “concerns” she had with Burke administrators, Poulin said.

She did not detail those concerns, though the Globe has reported previously that the probe was sparked when someone who posed as Hewitt’s parent told school officials he was withdrawing her from school because she was being bullied.

In June 2023, Polin said Tuesday, Hewitt allegedly enrolled herself under a different name as a 13-year-old seventh grader at English High School.

Hewitt allegedly forged multiple documents in connection with the scheme including a DCF placement letter dated Dec. 18, 2022 for a purported child with the initials EAB, according to Polin. She said a separate DCF placement letter dated Dec. 15 was for a purported child with the initials ZVH.

In addition, Hewitt allegedly forged three separate Middlesex Juvenile Court documents bearing different names and birthdates that she used to enroll herself in the schools. Drafts and copies of the forged documents were recovered from Hewitt’s bedroom, Polin said.

“While engaging in this charade of being a child in the DCF custody and a fulltime student with significant special educational needs, the defendant continued to work as a social worker for the Department of Children and Families,” and continued collecting her salary, Polin said.

She allegedly marked herself “present at work” while attending BPS, according to Polin.

One of the child alias she allegedly assumed is a name that belongs to a real person who was in DCF custody, Polin said.

Hewitt was released on a number of bail conditions including that she stay away from all BPS schools and employees and any witnesses, stay away from the Walden Behavioral Health Center, refrain from practicing social work, and stay away from and have no contact with children under 18.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2





