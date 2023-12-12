Geminids meteor shower to peak Wednesday night

For the best view, people should head away from the city lights and give their eyes time to adjust to the dark, Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, said. Meteors won’t be visible until they adjust, which can take 30 to 45 minutes, Cooke said.

A burst of shooting stars will light up the skies Wednesday night during the annual Geminids meteor shower, among the best and most accessible celestial displays, NASA said.

A look at the Geminid meteor shower over Halibut Point State Park in Rockport in December 2020.

“The key to meteor observing is to be comfortable,” Cooke said. “Go outside and lay on your back and look straight up at the sky. Do not look at your phone screen.”

The shower began on Nov. 19 and lasts until Dec. 24. But at its peak on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as many as 120 meteors can pass by in an hour.

The Geminids meteor shower peaks in the middle of December every year.

Cooke said residents who live far enough away from urban light could see a meteor a minute. Residents of suburbs closer to Boston could see one around every five minutes.

The sky is expected to be clear for a majority of New England on Wednesday night, said Kyle Pederson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Low cloud coverage will make the shower easier to see. But it will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid-teens to low 20s in most of the region, Pederson said.

“It may be a little bit warmer if you’re right in Boston, but it will be harder to see the shower because of all the city lights,” Pederson said.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.