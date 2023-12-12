Read the statement from Harvard’s key oversight board backing President Claudine Gay

The statement came after Gay, as well as the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, offered legalistic and equivocal answers at a Dec. 5 congressional hearing to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules. Their answers prompted an intense backlash from alumni, donors, and politicians.

Harvard University’s key oversight board on Tuesday issued a statement of unanimous support for President Claudine Gay , a week after her testimony at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism caused a national uproar.

Dear Members of the Harvard Community,

As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University. Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.

So many people have suffered tremendous damage and pain because of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, and the University’s initial statement should have been an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation. Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values. President Gay has apologized for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism.

With regard to President Gay’s academic writings, the University became aware in late October of allegations regarding three articles. At President Gay’s request, the Fellows promptly initiated an independent review by distinguished political scientists and conducted a review of her published work. On December 9, the Fellows reviewed the results, which revealed a few instances of inadequate citation. While the analysis found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct, President Gay is proactively requesting four corrections in two articles to insert citations and quotation marks that were omitted from the original publications.

In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay. At Harvard, we champion open discourse and academic freedom, and we are united in our strong belief that calls for violence against our students and disruptions of the classroom experience will not be tolerated. Harvard’s mission is advancing knowledge, research, and discovery that will help address deep societal issues and promote constructive discourse, and we are confident that President Gay will lead Harvard forward toward accomplishing this vital work.

The Fellows of Harvard College

Penny Pritzker, Senior Fellow

Timothy R. Barakett, Treasurer

Kenneth I. ChenaultMariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

Paul J. Finnegan

Biddy Martin

Karen Gordon Mills

Diana L. Nelson

Tracy P. Palandjian

Shirley M. Tilghman

Theodore V. Wells, Jr.

The MIT president, Sally Kornbluth, received a vote of confidence last Thursday from the executive committee of the school’s governing board. The committee issued a statement MIT students, faculty, and staff.

Read the statement in full below.

The MIT Corporation chose Sally to be our president for her outstanding academic leadership, her judgment, her integrity, her moral compass, and her ability to unite our community around MIT’s core values . She has done excellent work in leading our community, including in addressing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate, which we reject utterly at MIT. She has our full and unreserved support.