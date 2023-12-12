Improv Boston set to close after 40 years

The company will fulfill all remaining contracts and classes, with all regular operations set to end by Dec. 31.

Improv Boston, a nonprofit improvisational theater, “can no longer fiscally and operationally sustain going forward,” the company said in a statement Monday that pointed to struggles to return to financial sustainability post-pandemic.

A Cambridge comedy theater is closing its doors for good after 40 years of classes, shows, and tours, according to the company.

“This is incredibly difficult,” Matt Laidlaw, managing director of the troupe, said in the statement. “Everyone at ImprovBoston worked extremely hard over these last three years to keep our doors open.”

Improv Boston was founded in the 1980s, offering shows at bars and restaurants in Boston and Somerville. The company moved to a 140-seat Central Square theater after starting out in Inman Square, according to the statement.

But when the pandemic hit, the group was forced to move to a smaller performance space across the street from its long-time location on Massachusetts Avenue.

“I’m incredibly proud we were able to keep performing post-pandemic and offer shows and classes to our beloved fans,” Laidlaw said. “However, without a theater to call ‘our own’ our chances for surviving long-term are very low. The best decision for the business is to wind down, and wrap up operations.”

Despite grants, COVID relief funds, and other fundraising efforts, “smaller audience sizes, limited commercial venue space, and the timing of new funding opportunities left little room for the theater to take on a new space,” the company said.

The theater’s award-winning comedy school offered improv, stand-up, and sketch comedy classes. The theater also offered touring shows and worked with local schools and non-profits to bring improv to communities across New England, according to the statement.

“ImprovBoston has been a mainstay in Cambridge, performing for this incredible community and bringing laughter to so many” Tammi Pirri Day, chair of the troupe’s board of directors, said in the statement. “While we wish the outcome was different, we are honored to have served this great community for so long.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.