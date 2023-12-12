Menorah on Shrewsbury town common knocked down in wind, rain, police say

After police were notified on Monday morning, and they completed “a full and extensive investigation” to ensure the safety of residents, the statement said.

The menorah was found damaged on Monday morning, police said in a statement. Between Sunday evening and Monday morning, the Shrewsbury area had heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 39 miles per hour, the statement said.

Amid concerns that a menorah on Shrewsbury’s Town Common may have been vandalized, the town’s police department said Tuesday that heavy rain and wind were the cause of the damage.

“This investigation has determined that the Menorah was not vandalized, and that it was knocked over and damaged from the heavy wind and rain,” the statement said.

The investigation included viewing security camera footage from businesses in the area, police said.

The menorah had been lit last Thursday to mark the beginning of Hanukkah, said Rabbi Shmulik Fogelman of the Chabad of Shrewsbury.

In an effort to replace the menorah with a new, stronger one, the town raised nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday evening, according to a GoFundMe page.

“The response has been tremendous from the town of Shrewsbury,” Fogelman said.

He said a new menorah was to be put up on Tuesday.





