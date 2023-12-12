Your dining questions answered: How to survive the holidays in R.I.

I get asked for dining suggestions all the time — especially around the holidays. I get it — you’re busy crossing people off your list, or having to keep up with travel itineraries, and you don’t have time to research for something new on the fly.

For the picky eater

”My dad is a child when it comes to eating. He’s extremely picky, and only likes a few things: pizza, pasta, steak. You get the gist. Where do I take him where my mom and I can also enjoy something more adventurous?”

Advertisement

Your dad and my dad sound like they could be dinner buddies. My colleague Dan McGowan, who thinks all condiments are suspect and is ready to have a meltdown over foods touching each other on his plate, wrote an entire picky eater’s guide to eating out in Providence. His partner is a much more adventurous eater than he is. He tells me they like to go to the Waterman Grille in Wayland Square in Providence, where there’s plenty for both of them.

I also recommend Foglia in Bristol, where chef Peter A. Carvelli’s entirely plant-based menu has something for everyone — including those who might balk at vegan food. Don’t tell dad there’s no meat in their bolognese, or that they skip the dairy in their cacio e pepé with truffle butter. You really can’t tell the difference.

For pizza, head to Nana’s Bakery and Pizza in Westerly, which uses a mold koji to make their breads and amplify umami in their pizzas. They also have an extensive natural wine selection. In Wakefield, Pasquale’s Pizzeria has won numerous international awards for their classic Neapolitan pizza. For brunch, Downtown Tilly in East Greenwich is always a good idea. They have the classic breakfast platters, but also have delicious pancake, monkey toast, and French toast variety boards to share.

Advertisement

Bolognese from Nick's on Broadway in Providence, R.I. Alexa Gagosz

For a book club meeting

“I am hosting my book club, and I’m looking for a place in Providence where I could order heavy appetizers and dessert for a group of about eight women, and have great cocktails. Bonus points if it’s quiet and or has a side room.”

I kind of have a crush on the casual nature of Sarto, which is in an airy brownstone building downtown that was once home to an apothecary and tailor. Most of the dishes are easy crowd-pleasers, such as the ricotta toast with roasted squash, or the pappardelle in a braised oxtail-sausage ragu. They also have three different cocktail menus that are sure to satisfy everyone: “big and tall” with higher alcohol content, “slim fit” with lower-alcohol options, and “light and layered” with no alcohol. They have a separate upstairs space that could be good for a book club meeting.

Nick’s on Broadway is another modern spot where owner and chef Derek Wagner, a three-time James Beard semifinalist, specializes in working with local farms to offer a fresh, seasonal menu with unpretentious plates of comfort food.

Pork bao at Jayd Bun, a casual Chinese restaurant in Rhode Island. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

For rescuing a holiday meal

“Ever since my mom died, Christmas dinner has been left up to me, and it’s been a disaster. I literally burned the ham last year and undercooked the broccoli. My husband and I would be down to eat out, but the elderly family members aren’t interested. I dread Dec. 25 for the 364 days leading up to it. Please help.”

Advertisement

Reader, I forbid you from putting yourself through this stress over food, especially since you have so many options. There’s no shame in ordering out. Members of my family are pros in the kitchen, but we ordered take out chicken lo mein and peking duck for years.

If your family requires ham, Luigi’s in Johnston will cook it for you — as well as provide all the sides. They also have an array of family holiday dinner packages that can feed up to eight people for less than $250.

In South Kingstown, Annie Parisi and her husband Joe opened Jayd Bun in 2019 after she longed for the food she grew up with in Tianjin, China. They serve authentic, made-from-scratch dishes like savory pork buns, pan fried-dumplings, bao buns, and hand-pulled noodles. You can place a pre-order by emailing jaydbun@gmail.com.

In Westerly, The Cooked Goose has a holiday catering menu with plenty of options, including a whole roast filet of beef with a red wine mushroom sauce and potato gratin dauphinoise. In Providence, Angelo’s also has a full menu of plates served by the tray that are available hot or ready-to-heat.

In Cranston, you can pre-order your entire Christmas dinner from Basta, which you will have to finish in your own oven (but they provide all the instructions). The menu includes beef tenderloin, butternut squash bisque, roasted root vegetables, dinner rolls, horseradish cream sauce, and more. For less than $300, you can serve six people — and that even includes dessert.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Globe Rhode Island’s Food & Dining newsletter, a free weekly email about Rhode Island’s restaurant industry that also contains information about local events, Q&As with chefs, dining guides, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail each Thursday, you can sign up here.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.