State Police officers chase shooting suspects from Quincy to Castle Island

“The driver immediately accelerated and fled onto Morrissey Boulevard, then onto Day Boulevard in South Boston, continuing to Castle Island. Numerous MSP and Boston Police patrols responded to assist in apprehending the suspects,” he wrote.

In a written statement, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote that the trooper spotted the 2023 GMC Arcadia SUV in Quincy around 10:19 p.m. and then activated his emergency lights in an effort to make the driver pull over for further investigation.

A State Police trooper driving in Quincy Tuesday night spotted a vehicle alleged to have been used in a shooting in Boston, leading to a police chase over the Neponset River Bridge and into Dorchester before coming to an end at Castle Island in South Boston.

When the vehicle reached Castle Island — an estimated six miles away — police deployed a tire deflation device, but the driver continued to operate the vehicle for a short distance and at a slow speed, Procopio wrote.

The vehicle came to a halt, and two suspects jumped out of the car and ran off, the statement said. “Troopers and officers apprehended them after a brief foot pursuit in the area of F Street and West 1st Street.”

A firearm and “ballistics evidence” was discovered on the ground next to the vehicle, State Police said.

During the pursuit a Boston police cruiser was struck by the fleeing SUV, police said.

“Boston Police are continuing the investigation into the suspects and vehicle’s possible connection to a shooting that occurred in their jurisdiction,” Procopio wrote.

According to Procopio and court records, the driver was identified as 23-year-old Kailyn M. Almeida of Bridgewater. She faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, malicious destruction of property for hitting the Boston police cruiser and leaving the scene of a motor crash.

The passenger was identified by Procopio as Christopher A. Meade, 30, of Malden.He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, second offense, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding drives and possession with intent to distribute suspected cocaine.

Almeida and Meade are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in South Boston Municipal Court.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.