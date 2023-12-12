‘Someone knows just what happened to Theresa.’ Forty-five years later, her murder remains unsolved.

On a December night in 1978, Theresa Corley, 19, went out to the Train Stop bar in Franklin with friends but ended up leaving alone.

She didn’t make it home.

As she began the five-and-a-half mile journey back to her family’s house in Bellingham on foot, she was picked up by three men who had been at the bar, according to a 2018 report by Boston 25 News. They took her to the Presidential Arms Apartments on Route 140 in Franklin, where she was sexually assaulted. She left in the early morning wearing mismatch shoes, one of her own, the other belonging to one of the men, according to the news station.

She was last seen in Bellingham Center, less than a mile from her home, by a truck driver, police said. Two days later, her naked body was found in a ditch in a wooded area off Interstate 495 in Bellingham. She had been strangled.

Police say Corley had been socializing with “numerous people” the night that she was last seen.

“It is believed that those involved are still out there,” police said in a statement in 2015. “Someone knows just what happened to Theresa. Whatever the circumstances were or may have been, Theresa should not have perished in such a cruel and careless manner.”

Corley came from a big family — she was the seventh of nine children, eight girls and a boy — who moved to Bellingham from Mattapan because their mother wanted them to grow up in a safe neighborhood, the Globe reported in 2016.

Corley was in her second year at Holliston Junior College, studying to become a medical assistant, her mother, Pauline Corley, told the Globe in 1978.

“She was very interested in her career,” her mother said.

Her mother last saw her when she picked her up from school and brought her to her job at a factory in Franklin called the Penthouse, where she worked from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. after school, the Globe reported.

“She called me about 6:45 p.m. and said she was going to work a little longer and that she was going to a birthday party for a friend,” her mother said.

That was the night Corley went to the bar. She was seen leaving sometime between midnight and 12:30 a.m., the Globe reported.

“She had been drinking and she got upset about some argument she had with a friend,” she said. “She went to her girlfriend and said that she was leaving, that she was going to walk home.”

Corley enjoyed walking, her mother said, and during the day wouldn’t hesitate to cover so much ground. But it was unusual for her to walk so late at night, she said.

“The next morning I got up and found that she had not come home and I was worried because it was very unusual for her to do something like this,” she told the Globe.

“I got in touch with all her friends and they seemed quite worried. They all took time off from school and work and looked for her. They knocked on doors. They looked in Bellingham and Milford. Nobody had seen her.”

She described her daughter as “a good girl and a very pretty girl” who was dependable and kept herself busy with work and her studies.

“She never really went out with one particular boy,” she told the Globe. “She was always busy with school and working her career.”

The unsolved case was recently featured on the State Police Unresolved Case Unit’s Facebook page. There is also a “Justice for Theresa Corley” community on Facebook, where photos, videos, and articles about her case are posted regularly.

Bob Ward, a reporter for Boston 25 News who spearheads the series “New England’s Unsolved,” knew Corley personally. When they were teenagers, they both worked for a time at the same grocery store in Franklin. In 2018, on the 40th anniversary of her death, Ward reported on Corley’s case and recalled the last time he remembered seeing her.

“I was straightening a store shelf in one of the aisles,” Ward said in the report. “Theresa smiled and said hi to me as she passed by, probably on her way to the back room to punch out of her shift at the end of her work day.”

That was the last time he saw her. A few months later, Ward attended her wake and funeral.

Many years later, in May 2017, Ward was at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Milford when Theresa’s casket was raised from the ground.

“Recently, Theresa’s body was exhumed in the hopes of obtaining a DNA sample,” Ward said in his 2018 report. “And, while I am told the exhumation did not produce a sample, a second look at the jeans found near her body did produce something: a [genetic] profile of an unidentified male.”

David Traub, a spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, said “we have had samples of genetic material obtained during the exhumation of Ms. Corley’s body tested at DNA laboratories and continue to submit items of potential evidentiary value, as we do with other unsolved cases when possible.”

“We also recognize that there may be people still alive who have information on what happened that night. The passage of time may have changed the way a person views a detail, a comment, or a fact that they learned decades ago and never brought forward to authorities,” he said in a statement. “If anyone reading this has that kind of information, even if they doubt its importance, we urge you to contact police and let detectives vet the information.”

Anyone with information that could help this investigation can contact the Bellingham Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 508-657-2863, the Franklin Police Department’s tip line at 508-440-2780, or the State Police at 855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583).

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.