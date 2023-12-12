Beacon Hill may be without water periodically Tuesday due to break in fire pipe, authorities say

Some Beacon Hill residents could lose water service Tuesday as the Boston Water and Sewer Commission fixed a broken valve in a fire pipe, according to the agency.

In a social media posting at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, the commission said the break in the pipe that provides water to firefighters was discovered near 62 Beacon St., opposite the Boston Common and near the intersection of Beacon and Charles streets.

“BWSC crews responding to a valve break on a fire pipe in the vicinity of 62 Beacon St.,” the agency wrote. “Water service will be disrupted intermittently during the repair. Updates to follow.”