Woman drives vehicle through eye care office and crashes into store in Burlington

A woman with a learner’s permit drove through an eye care office and into a store in Burlington Monday morning, forcing both to close, in Burlington Tuesday morning, police said.

The woman was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander when she drove through the All-Eye Care Doctors store before crashing into the rear of the Relax the Back building on 85 Middlesex Turnpike at 10:45 a.m., Burlington police said in a statement.

Police and fire departments, as well as the town’s building inspector, responded to the scene, the statement said. No injuries were reported.