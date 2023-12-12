Woman drives vehicle through eye care office and crashes into store in Burlington

A woman with a learner’s permit drove through an eye care office and into a store in Burlington Monday morning, forcing both to close, in Burlington Tuesday morning, police said.
The woman was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander when she drove through the All-Eye Care Doctors store before crashing into the rear of the Relax the Back building on 85 Middlesex Turnpike at 10:45 a.m., Burlington police said in a statement.
Police and fire departments, as well as the town’s building inspector, responded to the scene, the statement said. No injuries were reported.
Both businesses are closed due to the damage caused by the crash.
Advertisement
Investigators determined the crash was an accident, the statement said, and no charges were filed.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.