Elise Stefanik calls Harvard’s decision to back Claudine Gay ‘unacceptable’ and predicts she ultimately will step down

Once again, she condemned the failure of Gay and the presidents of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania to unequivocally state at a House Education Committee hearing that calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ codes of conduct. Their performance, Stefanik said, could end up as “the most significant scandal in higher education history.”

“Harvard is known as the most prestigious higher education institution around the world and they will never be able to reclaim that position because of just the moral bankruptcy on display and the doubling down on the moral bankruptcy,” Stefanik, a New York Republican and Harvard alum, told the Globe.

WASHINGTON — Representative Elise Stefanik, whose questioning of three elite university leaders last week spurred calls for their ouster, said Tuesday’s decision by Harvard’s key oversight board to unanimously support the school’s president , Claudine Gay, was “very, very sad” and “unacceptable.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

She predicted that a committee investigation into the learning environment and disciplinary procedures at the three universities in the aftermath of protests over the Israel-Hamas war would reveal their failure to properly address antisemitism and that Gay ultimately would be forced to step down.

Advertisement

“We will not be deterred in getting all of those facts out transparently for the American people and the world to see,” said Stefanik, a senior committee member and the fourth-ranking House Republican. She would not say when the investigation would be complete.

At last week’s hearing about antisemitism on their campuses amid war protests, Stefanik asked Gay if “calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment? Yes or no.”

Gay responded, “It can be depending on the context.” Stefanik asked a similar question to the other university presidents — Sally Kornbluth of MIT and Liz Magill of UPenn — and got similar equivocal responses. Video of the questioning went viral and the answers triggered outrage from some alumni, donors, and politicians.

Advertisement

All three university presidents faced calls for their resignation, with Magill stepping down Friday. Gay apologized for her remarks. Stefanik said she was shocked by the answers to her question, which she first posed to Kornbluth.

“I will be honest with you, when I asked that question, I expected that MIT would say yes, and therefore Penn and Harvard would as well. And they all ... blew it on the stage,” Stefanik said. “I could not believe what I was hearing. I’ve been in many high profile congressional hearings in my time in Congress, I’ve never heard witnesses with such morally bankrupt answers.”

Stefanik called for all three university presidents to lose their jobs and posted a message on X that began, “One Down. Two to Go.” after Magill’s resignation. A Politico story Monday said that Stefanik’s push for Gay’s ouster “settled a personal score the congresswoman had with her alma mater.” Harvard’s Institute of Politics removed her from its senior advisory committee after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, citing claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election that “have no basis in evidence.”

Stefanik said Tuesday there was nothing personal in her sharp criticism of Harvard.

“This is not about me, this is so much bigger. This is about an issue of moral clarity,” she said, continuing to call for the removal of Gay and Kornbluth. “The leadership at both Harvard and MIT are untenable, and the current trajectory of those universities are untenable and the world knows it.”

Advertisement

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.