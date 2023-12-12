Zelensky’s pleas for US aid hit a wall of resistance by Republicans

At a later news conference, the president added: “Putin is banking on the United States failing to deliver on Ukraine. We must, we must, we must prove him wrong.”

“We stand at a real inflection point in history,” Biden said before he entered a closed-door meeting with Zelensky at the White House.

WASHINGTON — President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine hit a brick wall of resistance from congressional Republicans on Tuesday as he made an urgent plea for quick approval of more aid for his country’s war against Russian invaders, while President Biden implored Republicans to change their minds.

But Senator Mitch McConnell, the top Republican, suggested that the effort was all but dead for the year, saying it would be “practically impossible” to pass a Ukraine and border security package before the holidays.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky held private meetings at the Capitol with senators and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Zelensky said more US help was critical to his fight and to holding back further Russian advances into Europe.

Johnson and several Senate Republicans emerged from their meetings with him unmoved. They reiterated their stance that they would not agree to any new aid for Ukraine unless Biden and Democrats bowed to their demands to clamp down on migration at the southern border of the United States.

“Our first condition on any national security supplemental spending package is about our own national security,” Johnson told reporters shortly after noting that he “reiterated” to Zelensky that “we stand with him against Putin’s brutal invasion.”

The last-ditch appeal by Zelensky came during one of the most significant moments of the war. While the United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in aid, Ukraine’s top military commander, General Valery Zaluzhny, said last month that the war had reached a stalemate, as deadly battles yielded few territorial gains.

The White House and Ukraine have argued that if Ukraine loses the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be emboldened to advance his military aggression deeper into the West.

But the chances of Congress passing an assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year have grown bleak after Republicans blocked the measure last week and polls showed Americans were skeptical of extending financial help.

Congressional leaders are toying with the idea of seeking to keep Congress in session next week to continue trying to hash out a deal on Ukraine funding and border security measures. But it is unclear if another few days will be enough time to strike such a bargain.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, said he called Johnson to urge him to keep the House in session to give negotiators time to keep working out a compromise. The White House also appeared to become more directly involved in negotiations, dispatching White House officials and Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, to meet with negotiators on Capitol Hill.

While Johnson, who has voted repeatedly against aiding Ukraine, said he had a good meeting with Zelensky, he accused the White House of failing to articulate a clear path to Ukraine’s victory, which Republicans have also said is a necessary condition to unlocking military aid. Republican resistance to helping Ukraine without a deal on the border has steadily grown on Capitol Hill, and the star power Zelensky once enjoyed there has faded considerably.

It was a far different scene a year ago, when Zelensky arrived at the Capitol largely hailed as a hero. He was invited to address a joint meeting of Congress and capped his trip by securing nearly $50 billion to arm and aid his nation. This time, Zelensky made no public statement at the Capitol.

And while Zelensky’s Washington swing was an attempt to regain momentum behind his nation’s battle against Russia, the Israel-Gaza conflict continued to dominate public attention Tuesday.

Biden had hoped Zelensky would sway members of Congress to pass a $110.5 billion emergency spending bill that includes $50 billion more in security aid for Ukraine.

Republicans are filibustering that package, tying Ukraine aid to restrictions on asylum claims at the United States’ southern border. Democrats, with the support of the White House, have so far signaled support for only some of the restrictions.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.