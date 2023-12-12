The stuff that dreams are made of

Scrolling through the list of winners of President Biden’s announced high-speed rail grants on Friday, one of them rang a bell. Why had I heard of Malta, Mont., a tiny town of less than 2,000 residents that’s in line for about $15 million in federal funds under Biden’s infrastructure law?

The money, according to the Biden administration, is for “final design and construction activities for track, bridge, signal, and other rail infrastructure improvements” on the tracks on which the Amtrak route through rural northern Montana operates.

It’s one of the smallest of the 10 new grants, which totaled $8.2 billion. The marquee item in the announcement is the $3 billion the administration is plowing into the star-crossed California high-speed rail project meant to connect Northern and Southern California, and another $3 billion for a proposed 218-mile line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. Biden visited Nevada on Friday to tout the grants.

Construction work on California’s high-speed rail project between San Francisco and Los Angeles, pictured in 2017, has been mired in delays. Most of the grants announced by the Biden administration on Friday are for high-speed rail projects in populous areas, including the California line and a similar project connecting Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Of course, those places have big, dense populations. What does Malta have?

Advertisement

Turns out it sounded familiar because the Globe wrote about Malta’s train service back in 2005, in an article by — well, me. At the time, the Bush administration had proposed eliminating such trains, to the consternation of advocates for “far-flung rural towns … many of them already fighting a losing battle against depopulation,” which feared they would be “dealt the most crushing blow if Amtrak service ends.”

The county that contains Malta, the article said, had lost 562 of its 5,163 residents between 1990 and 2000. “Amtrak is all we’ve got right now,” said a motel clerk I interviewed in Havre, another small town in the northern part of the state.

Politicians in Montana made — and, to judge from Friday’s grant announcement, must still make — a compelling and sympathetic case. These are poor communities, many of them in or near large Indian reservations, that deserve at least a few crumbs of federal investment (and $15 million is definitely a crumb, relatively speaking).

Advertisement

The crumbling train station in Browning, Mont., in 2005. Alan Wirzbicki

But the population of Malta and the surrounding area has continued to decline since that article. The county’s population was down to 4,217 in the last census.

My impression in 2005 was that these rural officials were fixated on rail funding for a mixture of reasons. That included a sense of resentment against the idea that big cities on the coasts should hog all the money; they wanted the money partly just on principle. But they also had a faith that the train could be a source of economic revival, even if their expectation of how it would do so was a bit fuzzy.

I don’t begrudge them the money. But it does seem to me that there needs to be some kind of coherent economic strategy around transportation subsidies in extremely remote areas. Simply having faith that rail service will lead to economic growth isn’t a substitute for policies to actually make that happen.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.