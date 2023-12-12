Go bless yourself! A message from the better angels of your nature.

On a fundamental level, our human interactions fail because we are humans, interacting. We need to elevate ourselves. This holiday season, let’s take a cue from the celebratory environment and give one another the gift of a shifted perspective. Let’s talk with one another as if we were angels.

It’s been hard communicating in our country lately. We speak past one another, muttering to ourselves or shouting in crowds. We send signals coded in acronyms on ball caps. Instead of engaging, we dismiss, mentally assigning the speaker to a category: Oh, he’s one of them . It’s exhausting and isolating and doesn’t lead to compassion or even civility. We deserve to be better with each other.

Advertisement

Why angels? It’s their time of year. They show up on trees and cards, hover in crèches, beam in spinning light displays across people’s houses. They star in Christmas movies. And they have the best words: Hark! Behold! Woe! When’s the last time you tried out any of these words in your discussions?

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Talking with one another as if we were celestially cherished beings could change our conversations. The next time someone says something that is disrespectful, hurtful, or outrageous, before you respond, consider this phrase: “And the angel said . . . ”

If you say it in your head, you have given yourself the gift of potential to see the speaker differently. This could lead you to a just yet compassionate response. If you say “And the angel said” out loud, there will also be a pause in the conversation while the speaker wonders if they are engaging with an otherworldly presence or just someone wacky. Either way, the phrase isolates a moment for contemplation about the purpose of the conversation. As they regard you with confusion, you can choose to continue talking, or you can smile, gesture grandly, and say “Behold” as you walk away.

Advertisement

“And the angel said,” is not shady like “Bless your heart,” which is seemingly sweet but truly patronizing. It’s not judgy in the Elf on the Shelf way of someone monitoring and reporting your allegedly bad behavior to Santa and costing you loot. Also, it’s a little bit like that fortune cookie game where you insert the phrase “between the sheets” following your fortune. There’s no claim to actual divine inspiration here but rather an invitation to choose space and the opportunity for grace in the conversation.

The best part of this approach is that you can decide to use the phrase preemptively or in response. When someone cuts in front of you while you’re waiting to order coffee, think And the angel said. . . . Suddenly, you’re offering guidance: “Behold, the line!” This works best with a sweep of your arm gesturing in the appropriate direction. A distracted person bumps into you on the sidewalk and you channel your inner angel and respond: “Lift thine eyes from thy phone.” In a theater, boom, “Woe unto them who talk aloud during the movie!” It’s definitely going to alter the moment.

Once you embrace our unique human ability to access the divine from the ordinary, you will find that you can shift your experience of almost every situation. Envision yourself as incandescent, winged, soaring aloft. When someone blares their horn and cuts you off in traffic, you will interpret it as trumpets heralding your presence. You will surprise yourself when you call your classroom or next meeting to order with a command of “Hark!” Your perception of nuance will expand. You may hear fear instead of belligerence. You may hear uncertainty as opposed to defiance. You may hear exhaustion instead of rudeness.

Advertisement

As the carol says, you may hear the angel voices. You can decide that it is worth engaging, talking with, and listening deeply to one another. And the angel said, “Be not afraid.”

Celine Boyle is a writer in Maine.