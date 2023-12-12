Looking back, through a grimy haze, at the Charles Stuart case

The Globe’s multipart front-page series “Nightmare in Mission Hill” is an important account of racism and police overreaching in 1989 Boston, but I felt it did some overreaching of its own when it speculated, in Chapter 8, about Matthew Stuart’s role in the shootings of Charles Stuart and his pregnant wife, Carol. The maker of the HBO documentary “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” didn’t go there. The grand jury in the case didn’t indict Matthew. I know. I represented him as his criminal defense attorney.

Matthew Stuart left Reardon's restaurant in Revere where relatives went for lunch after Charles Stuart's burial on Jan. 6, 1990.

After Charles’s suicide, the district attorney went after Matthew aggressively. Prosecutors asked leading questions, pressing witnesses repeatedly about whether they saw a white man with bushy hair running; subpoenaed witnesses favorable to Matthew multiple times to get them to change their story; even harangued Matthew’s elderly mother. As the saying goes, a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich. This one refused.

The Globe claims to have found “detailed” and “strong” evidence imputing guilt to Matthew. However, it highlights witnesses whose descriptions resembled Matthew — if barely — but not others whose accounts did not. Perhaps the reason these details had “never been reported before,” as the article notes, is that they didn’t amount to much.

The fact that Matthew confessed immediately to friends, family, and neighbors about the insurance scam, long before anyone suspected the Stuarts of anything, is trivialized. Prior consistent statements are the hallmark of truth telling in court; to the Globe, it meant Matthew “stuck to [his] story.”

As for the notion that Charles could not have shot himself, the Globe, recounting the suspicions of Charles’s treating doctors, guesses at “clues … found in ballistics reports.” Yet the independent forensic expert they consulted concluded that there was not enough evidence one way or another.

The Globe did interview me for the series and included my view that Matthew was innocent, but I found the overall tone of the reporting in its entirety did in 2023 what was done in 1989: It elevated innuendos as fact.

Nancy Gertner

Brookline

The writer is a retired US district judge and a senior lecturer at Harvard Law School.





Don’t paint this sad chapter in city’s history with a broad brush

In “There’s no outrunning the past” (Page A1, Dec. 9), Chapter 7 of the series “Nightmare in Mission Hill,” the article notes that Carol Stuart’s friend Barbara Williamson remembers thinking, “No, I didn’t point the finger at the wrong guy. But I’m white. And I’m enmeshed in this.”

The writer adds, “Barbara was right.”

Enmeshment seems like a rather abstract concept. Whatever validity it may have, it is surely germane to point out that not all white people are racists. To overlook this fact is to disregard a plain admonition of Martin Luther King Jr.: One must judge a person not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

John Harutunian

Newtonville





Welcome to Boston

I was in my mid-30s. Just finished my master’s degree in electrical engineering. After working 10 years at Johns Hopkins Hospital, I received a letter in July 1989 from Massachusetts General Hospital searching for an engineer. I was intrigued, so I responded. I didn’t expect anything to come of it, but by mid-October my wife and I somehow found ourselves planning to move.

At best, I had a vague sense of Boston’s racial history. But I thought, how could it be worse than Baltimore’s? Anyway, Boston and Massachusetts were seen as even more liberal than Baltimore and Maryland.

As I began telling friends and colleagues that I was leaving, the Stuart case was just starting to make national headlines. One of the conversations I was least looking forward to was with my mentor and good friend, a Black senior technician who’d grown up in the Virginia Tidewater area. It really hurt to tell him. But what I remember of the conversation was his response: “Boston? Rick, there’s no place farther south than Boston!”

Rick Schrenker

North Reading