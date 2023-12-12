Private investors are dashing the dream of homeownership

That was an important article by Andrew Brinker in the Dec. 4 edition regarding private investors purchasing residential real estate (“Amid housing crisis, investors snap up one in five homes for sale,” Page A1). It’s another example of how our economy is rigged so that individuals and families are harmed and, in many cases, crippled by an inadequately regulated market.

Let’s curb limited liability corporations and private investors, at least in regard to residential real estate, more aggressively than just requiring full transparency. There must remain a path to opportunity for individuals and families in the residential real estate market. To make this possible, LLC and private investor participation in residential real estate must be severely limited. An individual seller’s opportunity to maximize his or her profit should not be the only dictate. Affordable residential real estate and rent is critical, indeed paramount, to societal quality of life.