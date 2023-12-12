What to make of Massachusetts’ lawsuit against neo-Nazi group NSC-131

Last week, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell sued the Nationalist Social Club , the local neo-Nazi group also known as NSC-131 or NSC, and Christopher Hood and Liam McNeil, two of the group’s leaders, for “violent, threatening, intimidating, and coercive conduct that has interfered with the exercise of rights secured by state and federal law,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is unique in that it clearly points to specific actions allegedly conducted by the neo-Nazi group that go beyond free speech protected by the First Amendment. It also underscores that citizens don’t have to sit on the sidelines and idly witness in shock what NSC-131 has been accused of doing in 2022 and 2023 to promote its white supremacist ideology.

“NSC-131 has engaged in a concerted campaign to target and terrorize people across Massachusetts and interfere with their rights. Our complaint is the first step in holding this neo-Nazi group and its leaders accountable,” Campbell said in a statement last week announcing the suit.

Filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the complaint alleges that Hood of Newburyport and McNeil of Waltham direct and control NSC’s activities in the Commonwealth. Hood and McNeil “have recently and repeatedly engaged in violent, threatening, intimidating, and coercive conduct that has interfered with the exercise of rights secured by state and federal law; unlawfully obstructed access to public accommodations, including libraries and hotels; and damaged, defaced, and unlawfully intruded upon property” across the state, reads the complaint. The state argues that the group’s violent actions, done while members stay anonymous behind face coverings, target “those they have designated ‘enemies of our people,’ ” including LGBTQ groups, “and interfere with the provision of emergency shelter to recent immigrants at local hotels.”

For instance, the neo-Nazi’s group’s recent demonstrations at hotels that are housing newly arrived migrants involved trespassing on private property, according to Campbell’s complaint, and that’s a violation of the state’s public accommodation law, among other charges. Additionally, the AG alleges that the group’s actions in protesting drag queen story hour events organized by LGBTQ organizations constitute violent activity that is meant to obstruct access.

But in Trump-like fashion, the neo-Nazi group has used the legal threat to raise money. In a message posted to Telegram over the weekend, NSC-131 responded to Campbell’s lawsuit. “This new wave of political warfare is a frivolous and poorly executed attempt to drag us into litigation and distract us from our purpose as the tip of the spear in the struggle for New Englanders’ sovereignty and security,” the group wrote. “New England is ours, and the rest must go!” NSC-131 then included a fundraising plea for its legal defense fund.

One activist who has not been sitting idly in the sidelines vis-a-vis local neo-Nazis is Kristofer Goldsmith, a US Army veteran. He is the founder of Task Force Butler, an anti-fascist nonprofit that has been monitoring extremist groups and pushing government agencies, institutions, and companies to hold NSC-131 accountable. To do that, “we need to look for the legal vulnerabilities wherever they are,” Goldsmith, a self-described Nazi hunter, said in an interview. “Though NSC-131 frequently engages in harassment campaigns and destruction of property ... those are things that we have found that law enforcement are just not as aggressive about prosecuting so we focused on the violence. That’s where it looks like [the Massachusetts] lawsuit really focused on.”

Through his organization, Goldsmith has also been sounding the alarm about the close link that exists between these hate groups and American military service, a concerning development that my Globe colleague Hanna Krueger has reported on based on her own analysis and Goldsmith’s research.

Earlier this year, Goldsmith unveiled Project Husky, a 309-page document laying out a legal blueprint to hold NSC-131 accountable using civil and criminal actions. The document has been shared with journalists and state and local law enforcement authorities, including Campbell’s office, he told me.

But the mission of Task Force Butler, which has about 30 volunteers operating around the country, isn’t just to impose legal costs, Goldsmith said. “It’s also to impose social and economic costs on these folks. Part of what we do is we message the general public — including these hate groups — about their vulnerabilities. We are clear when we identify where they’re breaking the law because we want to disincentivize that behavior at every stage.” In other words, Goldsmith believes that “them knowing that we are watching them in and of itself slows them down.”

Campbell’s lawsuit is a recognition that organized hate is on the rise. And it’s a reminder to us all that we can’t be complacent because if allowed to fester, the threat will stretch well beyond the hotels that house migrants.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.