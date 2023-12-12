Baseball player settles with UMass Lowell over coach’s alleged discrimination

Unbeknownst to Rose, Harring had learned that Rose was keeping a diary in which he was documenting the coach’s alleged discriminatory remarks, according to a complaint Rose filed with the federal Office of Civil Rights.

On Feb. 8, Ken Harring, the head baseball coach at UMass Lowell, confronted one of his players, Cedric Rose.

Rose, a senior in his third year on the team, tried to explain to Harring that he believed he was more prejudiced than racist.

What followed, however, were a series of tumultuous events that culminated with the collapse of Rose’s collegiate career and Harring’s 19-year reign presiding over UMass Lowell’s Division 1 baseball program. The conflict represented another troubling chapter of race relations between coaches and players, a narrative with no winners but possibly a constructive resolution.

On Wednesday, UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen is scheduled to meet with Rose and his parents to mark a settlement agreement between the former player and the university. The settlement aims, in part, to protect from retribution student-athletes who record their private thoughts in formats such as personal diaries.

“This agreement represents an important milestone in safeguarding civil rights in collegiate sports because of how it concerns fundamental freedoms at the core of campus life and personhood — the freedom to be treated equally, to reflect, and to express,” said Ed Burley, Rose’s Boston-based attorney.

The settlement includes unspecified financial compensation for Rose, the university’s formal recognition that his 18-game hitting streak in 2022 was a school record, and policy changes in the school’s athletic department, including enhanced training for coaches.

Cedric Rose played 96 games with UMass Lowell across his sophomore and junior seasons. UMass Lowell Athletics

Burley and Rose praised UMass Lowell for reaching the accord.

“This has caused so much heartache and tears and pain,” Rose said. “It’s big putting this behind me and shutting the door on this chapter of my life.”

“The matter that Cedric Rose raised to UMass Lowell’s attention has been satisfactorily resolved to the satisfaction of both Mr. Rose and UMass Lowell,” the school said in a statement. “UMass Lowell will continue to advance a campus climate in which equity, transparency, fairness, safety, and inclusion are valued so that all of its members — faculty, staff, and students — can fully engage and thrive.”

The statement said the athletic department specifically will remain committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Harring kicked Rose off the team less than a week after he confronted him about his diary entries. Rose remained at UMass Lowell and graduated in May, but he said he felt as if he lost much of his identity when he was barred from playing baseball.

“It felt like a big stab in the back,” he said. “Everything I’ve ever worked for and dreamed of all my life was taken from me, and it still hurts. It put me in a big hole.”

Harring, who previously coached at Northeastern and Saint Anselm, resigned in July after an internal investigation by the university. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Rose cited several incidents involving Harring that he considered offensive and recorded in his journal. He said Harring learned about the diary from an assistant coach, who was notified by one of Rose’s teammates.

In 2022, Rose said, he told Harring he would be attending an event sponsored by UMass Lowell’s Student Athletes of Color Affinity Group. According to Rose, Harring replied that he had a problem with “the whole group.”

“If you guys want to be treated equal, I want the same rights. Why can’t I go to the group?” Rose quoted Harring as allegedly saying.

Harring had previously disparaged President Biden in a conversation with Rose and another player of color — without ever discussing their political affiliations — and made clear that he supported former President Trump, Rose said.

On another occasion, Rose wore to batting practice an America East conference T-shirt emblazoned with the word, “Equality.” He said Harring looked at him disdainfully and ordered him to “take that shirt off now.”

The coach also allegedly told Rose and another player of color that “all [rap music] is glorifying drugs, gangs, violence, and mistreating women.”

Harring, after learning about the diary, allegedly called Rose’s former high school and junior college coaches to ask whether he had raised racial issues with them.

“The former coaches advised Harring to work with Cedric to find a solution because he’s a reasonable kid,” Burley said. “But Harring bolted in a drastically different direction.”

Later that day, Feb. 8, Harring informed Rose that he believed his mental health had deteriorated to the point where he was a danger to himself, which was news to Rose, according to Burley.

Rose then found himself in “a waking nightmare” and became so frustrated that he punched a wall and kicked a door in his off-campus apartment. Soon after, Harring dismissed him from the team.

“Coaching is a noble profession, with most coaches using their power for good,” Burley said. “This case, though, identifies a coach misusing his power, and, predictably, Ken Harring’s intentional and egregious acts caused many significant harms.”

Rose has been home in Pittsfield, working construction, after missing his senior baseball season. He said the settlement and his diploma will help him move on with his life.

“It’s about going out and striving now,” Rose said. “I know I’ll be a successful man one day, no matter what I do.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.