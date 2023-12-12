Cavaliers at Celtics: Boston gets back into the swing of the NBA schedule following tournament break

Due to the unusual nature of the In-Season Tournament schedule, compounded by their early exit, the Celtics played just once in the last week.
Boston hopes rest does the team some good as it builds off Friday’s 133-123 victory against the Knicks. The Celtics are still atop the Eastern Conference at 16-5, though bench scoring has become an area worth monitoring.
The Cavaliers (13-10) got off to a shaky start but had won three consecutive games prior to Monday night’s 104-94 loss to the Magic. Darius Garland led Cleveland in the loss with 36 points and five assists.
Here’s a look at tonight’s matchup.
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -10. O/U: 224.5.
CAVALIERS
Season record: 13-10. vs. spread: 9-13, 1 push. Over/under: 11-12
Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 4-5, 1 push. Over/under: 4-6
CELTICS
Season record: 16-5. vs. spread: 9-10, 2 pushes. Over/under: 10-11
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Cleveland 110.5, Boston 117.3
Points allowed per game: Cleveland 110.3, Boston 108.8
Field goal percentage: Cleveland .473, Boston .476
Opponent field goal percentage: Cleveland .454, Boston .443
3-point percentage: Cleveland .341, Boston .364
Opponent 3-point percentage: Cleveland .358, Boston .364
Stat of the day: Derrick White’s stellar season to date includes career highs in minutes (32.4), points (15.4), assists (5.2), and rebounds (3.8) per game, as well as 3-point percentage (41.0).
Notes: The Celtics have a clean injury report entering Tuesday. For the Cavaliers, Evan Mobley (knee), Caris LeVert (knee), Ty Jerome (ankle), and Ricky Rubio (personal) missed Monday’s game. ... Mobley is one of 12 NBA players averaging a double-double per game with points and rebounds. ... Lawrence-born Georges Niang is averaging 8.6 points per game off the bench in his first season in Cleveland. ... Jrue Holiday has picked up at least one steal for the Celtics in each of his last six games.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.