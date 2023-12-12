Cooper Criswell joins Red Sox on one-year contract, adding rotation and bullpen depth

The Red Sox reached an agreement with righthander Cooper Criswell on a one-year major-league deal, according to sources, bringing aboard a pitcher who can provide rotation depth or contribute in different bullpen roles. Criswell will make a guaranteed $1 million.

The 27-year-old has bounced between Triple A and the big leagues with the Angels (2021) and Rays (2022-23) over the last three seasons, logging 37⅔ innings in 12 appearances (two starts) with a 5.97 ERA, 18 percent strikeout rate, and 7 percent walk rate.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 200-pound Georgia native offers a funky look from a low three-quarters arm slot with tremendous extension, but his 88 m.p.h. sinker was hit hard in the big leagues in 2023 (.372 average, .674 slugging). However, his slider and cutter proved effective pitches in Triple A — where he spent most of the season in the rotation for the Rays’ Triple A affiliate — and likewise yielded some success in the big leagues.