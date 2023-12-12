scorecardresearch Skip to main content
GIRLS' HS HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury, Shrewsbury start 1-2 in Globe Top 20

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated December 12, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Colella McKenna (3) and her Duxbury teammates are pumped up after hearing the news they still sit atop the Globe Top 20 girls' hockey poll.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Entering the first full week of the 2023-24 girls’ hockey season, defending Division 2 champion Duxbury retains its top ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 poll. The Dragons open the season Saturday against Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Rockland Ice Rink. Reigning D1 champion Shrewsbury is No. 2. The Colonials start Thursday against Billerica at NorthStar Ice Sports. St. Mary’s is up to No. 3 after its impressive victory over Bishop Fenwick, and Notre Dame-Hingham is fourth. Canton is No. 5, and Hingham stays steady at sixth. Several new teams enter the top 20 this week, including Falmouth and Winthrop. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 12, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury0-0-01
2.Shrewsbury0-0-02
3.St. Mary’s1-0-03
4.Notre Dame (Hingham)0-0-05
5.Canton1-0-04
6.Hingham0-0-06
7.Archbishop Williams1-0-011
8.North Andover1-0-09
9.Nauset1-0-019
10.Andover0-0-07
11.Falmouth0-0-0
12.Bishop Feehan0-1-014
13.Arlington Catholic1-0-0
14.Sandwich0-0-110
15.Winthrop1-0-0
16.Malden Catholic0-0-015
17.Milton1-0-0
18.Burlington0-0-0
19.Martha’s Vineyard1-0-0
20.Peabody1-0-012

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

