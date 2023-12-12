EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury, Shrewsbury start 1-2 in Globe Top 20

Entering the first full week of the 2023-24 girls’ hockey season, defending Division 2 champion Duxbury retains its top ranking in the Globe’s Top 20 poll. The Dragons open the season Saturday against Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake at Rockland Ice Rink. Reigning D1 champion Shrewsbury is No. 2. The Colonials start Thursday against Billerica at NorthStar Ice Sports. St. Mary’s is up to No. 3 after its impressive victory over Bishop Fenwick, and Notre Dame-Hingham is fourth. Canton is No. 5, and Hingham stays steady at sixth. Several new teams enter the top 20 this week, including Falmouth and Winthrop. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe poll as of Dec. 12, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. Duxbury 0-0-0 1 2. Shrewsbury 0-0-0 2 3. St. Mary’s 1-0-0 3 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) 0-0-0 5 5. Canton 1-0-0 4 6. Hingham 0-0-0 6 7. Archbishop Williams 1-0-0 11 8. North Andover 1-0-0 9 9. Nauset 1-0-0 19 10. Andover 0-0-0 7 11. Falmouth 0-0-0 – 12. Bishop Feehan 0-1-0 14 13. Arlington Catholic 1-0-0 – 14. Sandwich 0-0-1 10 15. Winthrop 1-0-0 – 16. Malden Catholic 0-0-0 15 17. Milton 1-0-0 – 18. Burlington 0-0-0 – 19. Martha’s Vineyard 1-0-0 – 20. Peabody 1-0-0 12

