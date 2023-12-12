EMass girls’ hockey: Standing tall in goal for Archbishop Williams, Bella Buonopane headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Avellar, Nauset/Monomoy — The senior goaltender made 39 saves in a 5-3 victory over Pope Francis.

Quinn Bennett, HPNA — With two goals, the sophomore powered the No. 8 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op to a 2-1 win over nonleague foe Reading.

Bella Buonopane, Archbishop Williams — With 32 saves against No. 12 Bishop Feehan, the junior backstopped the No. 7 Bishops to an important 2-1 Catholic Central victory.