EMass girls’ hockey: Standing tall in goal for Archbishop Williams, Bella Buonopane headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Avellar, Nauset/Monomoy — The senior goaltender made 39 saves in a 5-3 victory over Pope Francis.
Quinn Bennett, HPNA — With two goals, the sophomore powered the No. 8 Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op to a 2-1 win over nonleague foe Reading.
Bella Buonopane, Archbishop Williams — With 32 saves against No. 12 Bishop Feehan, the junior backstopped the No. 7 Bishops to an important 2-1 Catholic Central victory.
Jenna Connelly, Gloucester — The senior found the back of the net twice, while adding two assists, in a 5-4 Northeastern Conference victory over Newburyport.
Sabrina Stone, Milton — The sophomore picked an opportune time for her first career goal, scoring an overtime winner to lift No. 17 Milton over Marshfield, 3-2, in nonleague play.
