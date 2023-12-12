‘I’m very uncomfortable right now:’ Bill O’Brien flustered by question about Taylor Swift

“I don’t know. I don’t even know how to answer that,” O’Brien said. “I’ll follow Bill’s lead on that. We’re very focused on the Chiefs. Trying to game plan for their defense is hard enough as it is, not really focused on Taylor Swift. But, yeah, I don’t even know how to answer that question, I’m very uncomfortable right now.”

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien chuckled Tuesday when asked if the Patriots had a plan in place for the possibility of an appearance by the pop star.

Watch the moment here:

Speaking of Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend: linebackers coach Jerod Mayo weighed in on the potential matchup problems Kelce could present in man and zone coverage.

“When you look at Kelce, I’m just telling you, this guy is probably one of the best ever [to] find space in zones,” Mayo said. “On a piece of paper it can say one thing, but once you cross the white line it comes down to instincts and things like that. He has phenomenal instincts in zone.

“I would also say that in man-to-man coverage against a guy like Kelce, he’s a tough, savvy tight end who has been doing this for a long time. Always has been a huge challenge for us. And then when you have a quarterback like [Patrick] Mahomes and those guys are on the same page, once again it’s not on a piece of paper, those guys have built a relationship over time and you can tell those guys are on the same page.”

