Joe Mazzulla expresses surprise at what got Jaylen Brown ejected on Friday

“They said the second one was a wave-off and that’s why he got a tech? Is that in the rule book? I haven’t heard that one,” Mazzulla said. “All I know is I’ve seen plenty of guys wave off the officials and nothing happened. I just don’t want to get fined.”

Before the Celtics faced the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, their first game since Brown’s dismissal, coach Joe Mazzulla sounded surprised when the reason for Brown’s ejection was relayed to him.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said after Friday’s win against the Knicks that he was unsure why he had been ejected for the first time in his career. Brown insisted he had not said anything to the officials to draw his second technical foul, and lead official Mark Lindsay later corroborated that by saying Brown’s second technical was for making a wave-off gesture to an official.

Advertisement

Brown picked up his first technical Friday when he used profanity toward an official after picking up his fifth foul with just more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Brown was on the bench and Lindsay was on the court about 40 feet away when Lindsay called the second technical.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Given the unusual nature of this ejection, Mazzulla was asked Tuesday whether he had spoken to or intended to speak to his players about what may or may not be viewed as crossing the line with officials.

“They bring guys in every year and talk about certain points of emphasis and they show us a video of the things they’re going to really work hard to emphasize,” Mazzulla said. “And that didn’t make the list this year.”

Knight waived

The Celtics waived two-way contract player Nathan Knight. The forward signed a two-way deal with the Hawks as an undrafted free agent in 2020, then the following year signed a two-way deal with the Timberwolves that was eventually converted into a standard contract.

Advertisement

Knight spent this past training camp with the Knicks before being waived, and he signed with the Celtics after two-way contract player Jay Scrubb suffered a season-ending ACL injury. In 12 games with the Maine Celtics, Knight averaged 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

“I just think in that position, you’re just always looking for an opportunity to find something different and get better, different options,” Mazzulla said.

Davison excels

Second-year guard J.D. Davison on Monday was named G League Player of the Week. In three games with the Maine Celtics, Davison averaged 27.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1 blocked shot, while shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

The Celtics selected Davison with the 53rd pick of the 2022 NBA draft. On a two-way contract for the second consecutive season, he is averaging 23.8 points and a league-high 8.8 assists per game.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.