Ravens sign QB Malik Cunningham off Patriots’ practice squad

The Patriots had signed the 25-year-old Cunningham as an undrafted rookie in April. Although Cunningham spent five seasons as a quarterback at Louisville, the Patriots decided to change his position to wide receiver — a transition that never really panned out.

Cunningham, who was a member of New England’s practice squad, will reunite with his former college teammate Lamar Jackson in Baltimore’s quarterback room.

The Baltimore Ravens are signing Malik Cunningham to their 53-man roster, a league source confirmed Tuesday.

Given Cunningham’s background and New England’s woes at quarterback, there was some thought he could earn snaps at his college position.

Advertisement

The Patriots signed Cunningham to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup against Las Vegas, electing to have him back up then-starter Mac Jones over Bailey Zappe. But Cunningham didn’t register a single pass, carry, or reception in his six snaps that game. Less than two weeks later, the Patriots waived Cunningham and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Patriots also temporarily elevated Cunningham to the active roster the past two weeks, but he did not take any snaps.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.