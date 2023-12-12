Patriots mailbag: Fans from far and wide want to talk about this team

How would you compare the coaching trajectory and media commentary between Bill Belichick and Gregg Popovich? Both have struggled without their star players, but I don’t seem to hear as much negativity toward Popovich, nor does his seat seem as hot.

One of the best parts of this job is the chance to interact with Patriots fans every week. Regardless of the less-than-ideal season, emailers have delivered since we launched this project a few months ago. This time, we have the most far-flung edition of Patriots mailbag, featuring emails from New Zealand, Georgia, Vermont, Florida, North Dakota . . . and Lunenburg. Let’s get to it.

— Christopher Mullins, via e-mail

These two are the only coaching comparables in North America’s “big four″ professional sports, in my opinion, so I think it’s valid to look at them through the same lens. (Occasionally prickly, veteran coaches who have had extended success, both come from military-type backgrounds, etc.) It appears that, even though the Spurs have lost 18 of 21 to start the season, Popovich isn’t on the hot seat. For verification, I reached out to our basketball writers Gary Washburn and Adam Himmelsbach to see if Popovich was feeling the heat like Belichick:

“No, not really,” Washburn replied. “The Spurs are terrible and there should be more pressure on Popovich, but for some reason there isn’t. He also just signed a five-year extension before the season.”

“The Spurs are pretty clearly in a rebuild, so there’s no pressure on Pop right now,” wrote Himmelsbach. “The goal is just developing [Victor] Wembanyama. Also, San Antonio isn’t really a hot-seat market, if that makes sense.”

Unlike his NFL counterpart in Bill Belichick, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich doesn't appear to be on the hot seat despite the team's terrible start. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

What would have to happen between now and the end of the season for Bill Belichick to retain his job as head coach?

— Damian Sharkey, New Zealand

One, the Patriots would have to continue the upward trajectory that (at least theoretically) started with Thursday’s road win over the Steelers. If that doesn’t include a win over Kansas City, a sense of competitiveness with the Chiefs Sunday would certainly be a step in the right direction. And wins over the Broncos, Bills, and Jets would fuel optimism heading into the offseason. Basically, a strong finish. I don’t know if that would necessarily save his job, but it would certainly represent a strong start to the offseason.

The Pats fair caught every punt [Thursday] night. Is this a strategy to eliminate mistakes or a lack of coaching and talent? To eliminate punt returns is not enjoyable.

— Tony Perna, Blairsville, Ga.

There’s a lot that goes into making the decision as to whether to fair catch a punt, including field position, weather, what’s going on in the game, and the guy who is doing the returning. In this case, there were a few things at play, including the fact that it was a close game, and the Patriots had a backup punt returner in Myles Bryant. In that case, they just want to make sure ball security isn’t an issue. If it was a blowout and Marcus Jones was back there, I’m sure he’d have the sort of leeway to return just about anything.

(This is also an opportunity to remind people that the Patriots really miss Jones as a returner. Last year, he was third in the league, averaging 12 yards per return, and they averaged 10.7 yards as a team. This season, they’re averaging 5.9 yards per return.)

If Bailey Zappe is OK but not really good in the last four games, what will his trade value be? Is Mac Jones worth more than a sixth-round pick?

— Gunther Furbush, Fairly, Vt.

The idea of playing one quarterback vs. another down the stretch for possible trade purposes — to showcase one of them — was something I was kicking around with a colleague the other day. (It would at least partially explain why Belichick has handled them the way he has this year.)

Of course, it all depends on who might be at the controls this offseason, but with the idea that you’d want to sell as high as possible, a late-season surge from Zappe (especially against good defenses) could set up a potential trade. It depends on the trade partner and how good Zappe looks down the stretch, but if he continues to trend upward, I would think he could draw a fifth-round pick. Not sure what Jones would be worth, but if you wanted to trade him right now, I’d say a Day 3 choice.

Even if Bailey Zappe closes the season strong, he probably wouldn't return better than a Day 3 draft pick in a trade. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

If Belichick stays, what are the chances Josh McDaniels returns next year as offensive coordinator?

— Dave, West Palm Beach, Fla.

There’s a lot to consider here. Does McDaniels want to jump back into coaching, or spend the next few years living off the contract (six years and worth roughly $60 million, by accounts) that Raiders owner Mark Davis gave him? There’s also the possibility that McDaniels returns as an unofficial adviser. Former running backs coach Ivan Fears has been spotted around the Patriots from time to time this year — maybe McDaniels can serve as part of Belchick’s “kitchen cabinet” in the same way over the next few years while he mulls a return in an official capacity.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt could protect the left side for 10 years, Make him the first choice in the draft. Ten quarterbacks should be available in Round 2. Jordan Travis was a top-five pick before his injury — he should be available in Round 2.

— Michael Fitzsimmons, Naples, Fla. (via Taunton)

Alt is likely the best non-quarterback or non-receiver in the draft, and probably won’t make it out of the top 10. If the Patriots’ situation wasn’t so dire at some of the offensive skill positions, I’d be all-in on the idea of Alt as a first-round pick for New England. My guess is while they will do their due diligence on him, if the Patriots end up sticking in the top five and don’t make any seismic moves in free agency, Alt ends up elsewhere.

What things might the Patriots be asking for from Santa this holiday season?

— Ed Helinski, via Twitter

First and foremost, if I’m Mac Jones (and Adrian Klemm and Bill O’Brien), I’m asking for a healthy offensive line, one capable of playing all 17 regular-season games together as a unit. A good line can make a bad quarterback look good and a good quarterback look great.

In addition to a steady offensive line, Jones (and Zappe, Will Grier, and Malik Cunningham) would undoubtedly wish for a full complement of offensive skill position players.

Belichick would love to find a guarantee that if he does return, and ends up making a selection in the top five, that prospect ends up being a star wherever he lines up. He’d also wish for a machine that could clone rookies Demario Douglas and Christian Gonzalez.

And for any of the defensive leaders (Jabrill Peppers, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux), their wish would be for the offense to put up 21-plus points a game down the stretch so they won’t have to carry this team across the finish line.

How much hope do you have that Tyquan Thornton can develop into a reliable WR1 or WR2?

— Matt Saxinger, via Twitter

I think there’s a chance Thornton can become a good complementary receiver — we’ve seen a number of comparable speed guys come through New England over the years — but I’m not sure he’s capable of being a No. 1 or 2 receiver. One thing that would give him a big boost would be to see if he brought any special teams value to the table, particularly as a returner. He worked as a part-time kickoff returner at Baylor. If he could find a niche as a return man in the NFL, he could follow the same path as speedy pass-catchers such as Bethel Johnson and Brandon Tate, each of whom found a role in New England.

The Patriots selected Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In many ways, Bill seems to take an old-fashioned approach to today’s game with his approach to special teams, defense, and trying to find “value” in the draft. What are your thoughts on kicking off after they win the toss. It seems it would be wise to give the offense some confidence and swagger to possibly score on the opening drive.

— Jim, Swampscott

For a long time, the Patriots were one of the best teams in the league when it came to winning the coin toss. This season they are 6-7 and have deferred all six times. Maybe there’s something to the idea of taking the ball and starting fast. I know for a long time the philosophy was to try to score at the end of the first half, and after receiving the second-half kickoff, put up another score so you get a two-for-one, but with the recent inconsistency on offense, maybe that’s one approach that needs to be rethought. I went back and looked up coin toss information, and the last time New England won the toss and elected to receive was Jan. 13, 2019 — the AFC divisional playoff game against the Chargers in Foxborough.

If the Patriots finish with the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the draft and Belichick decides to trade down and add extra picks, would Robert Kraft step in and prevent it? That would precipitate Belichick’s resignation, I believe. Seems to all that whoever is leading the team has to take the best available quarterback at No. 1 or 2.

— Peter Accardi

Lot of hypotheticals there, but I don’t think Kraft would step in when it came to a draft pick, and I don’t think Belichick would resign over something like that. (A lot also hinges on what happens in free agency a month or so earlier.) However, I agree with you when it comes to quarterback being a priority, whether it’s in free agency or the draft.

Love Troy Brown the person and player, but Troy Brown as the receivers coach? What has he done to deserve staying on?

— John P., Cambridge

Timely email. I want to make it clear that I’m not making an example of John, but it’s important to note that Brown has technically split his time between the receivers and returners over the last couple of years, working with Ross Douglas. In the context of this conversation, I think it’s important to note that Douglas, who is listed as the wide receivers coach on the masthead, is set to agree to a move to Syracuse. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots might address the position moving forward. Will Brown become the primary receivers coach in 2024? Or will they keep him in a combined role and hire someone else for the gig?

Would the Patriots consider Justin Fields?

— Martin Babineau, Lunenburg

I would be cautious about saying it would never happen. That being said, I’d be shocked if they ended up with Fields this offseason. I’d say that the Patriots would be more inclined to draft a quarterback and add a veteran backup for insurance.

I just want to say that I want Bill Belichick back as HC.

— Ben Manzoli, Williston, N.D. (via Harwich)

Ben, we’ll see if you get your wish sooner rather than later.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.