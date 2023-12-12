PWHL Boston ramping up preparations with regular-season opener fast approaching

“You’re going to play games fast if you practice fast,” said forward Amanda Pelkey, a 2018 US Olympian and veteran of the PHF and PWHPA, which preceded the PWHL. “That’s definitely our mentality.”

With three weeks until their first game, Jan. 3 against Minnesota, players are working to gel as a team and develop their skills at the Boston Sports Institute. Much of Tuesday’s practice included work on quickness, not just skating but decision-making.

WELLESLEY — PWHL Boston’s practice on Tuesday showcased what should be the first-year team’s calling card this season: speed.

Led by assistant coach Stefanie McKeough (coach Courtney Kessel is with the Canadian national team), the practice began with drills focused on decision-making and passing in front of the net. A trio of forwards honed in on the net, making quick passes to beat goaltender Cami Kronish.

“Everybody [on this team] can shoot the puck super well, so you always have to be on your toes,” said Kronish, a 2023 University of Wisconsin graduate who signed a one-year deal on Monday. “Even if it’s the first drill of practice or the last drill of practice, you have to expect that everybody’s going to be firing on all cylinders.”

Kronish received the lion’s share of the work between the pipes Tuesday, with Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg away for national team responsibilities. Others were absent for the same reason, including the team’s top draft pick, Alina Müller, and four-time Olympian Hilary Knight.

Even without those players, the players showed off impressive goal-scoring ability, with Jamie Lee Rattray getting powerful shots past Kronish, and Shiann Darkangelo showing smart playmaking in the opening drill.

General manager Danielle Marmer has expressed her belief in the importance of skating skills in the past, and that was evident in a defensive drill working on cutting fast and skating backward.

“Our speed, our skating abilities, and physicality is definitely something that we emphasize as a group,” said defender Kaleigh Fratkin, a Boston University product who spent six seasons with the PHF Boston Pride. “All of our practices are really focusing on that small stuff.”

Last week, Boston joined the other five PWHL teams for a training camp in Utica, add N.Y. The camp included scrimmages (Boston went 1-2), as well as a fan fest.

It was an experience the players believe will be build team chemistry as the season approaches.

“Utica was like a good test trial, trying out different lines, pairings and stuff,” said Fratkin. “It was good to kind of just get the kinks out and play some hockey games.”

The week in Utica came before final rosters, which will be announced Wednesday, so some players who viewed themselves on the bubble had some anxiety.

“All the teams were kind of feeling the situation out,” said Pelkey. “It’s definitely an interesting environment with [players] still trying to make the team. But I think our team really pulled together. I feel like each game we got better.”

The training camp also took place right before national team players departed, which teams had to be mindful of when doling out ice time last week.

Despite missing some of its stars, Tuesday’s practice still showed PWHL Boston’s potential. From the most experienced such as Pelkey, to a rookie such as Kronish, the team’s depth is enviable.

“We have so much experience on this team,” said Kronish. “We have girls that have been playing for 10-plus years professionally and many Olympians and world champions. To be able to be on a team with all of them and see the way that they prepare themselves for games and practices and try to emulate their focus and determination is something that I really want to do.”

With 20 minutes remaining in the practice, McKeough gathered the players and announced, “It’s game time!” The players cheered and began a cross-ice game for the remainder of practice, keeping on the theme of making the most of opportunities close to the net. The players’ enthusiasm for game action in practice shows how they feel about their Jan. 3 opener.

“I think a lot of us are wanting to get back into game shape,” said Fratkin. “It’s so much different. You can practice all you want, but a game is totally different.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.