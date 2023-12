Andover 96, Masconomet 81 — William Moulson won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:55.84 and 100 free in 56.46, as well as being a part of the first-place 400 free relay team, as the Golden Warriors (2-0) earned a nonleague victory.

Xaverian 96, Central Catholic 59 — Freshman Evan Campbell won both the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle in a nonleague win for the Hawks (1-1).