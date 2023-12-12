Sluggish start gives way to strong finish as Celtics open two-game home set by beating Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 25 points apiece to lead the Celtics. Boston shook off an 0 for 9 start from beyond the arc that helped stake the Cavaliers to a 15-point first-quarter lead and closed the game by hitting 18 of 35 3-pointers.

But that offered an appropriate snapshot of the night. The Celtics were a perfect 26 for 26 from the foul line, helping them shake off a cold start and secure a 120-113 win that pushed their home record to 11-0.

The nine straight Celtics points that broke a tie midway through the fourth quarter against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night was not exactly an onslaught. It included six Kristaps Porzingis free throws, four of which came after non-shooting fouls.

With the score tied at 106 midway through the fourth, Porzingis gave Boston some breathing room with four consecutive free throws. Then Tatum, who had been just 1 for 7 from beyond the arc, hit one from the top of the key to make it 113-106 with 4:28 left before Porzingis added two more from the foul line.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points. Darius Garland had 26.

The Celtics had the last three days off to rest and the Cavaliers played in Orlando on Monday night, but Boston was the more sluggish team at the start Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis was one of the primary offenders, with three careless passes in the opening minutes helping ignite Cleveland’s early surge.

Brown tried to give the Celtics’ offense some punch with some strong drives to the hoop, but he simply did not receive any assistance. In fact, the other Celtics combined to go 0 for 12 to start the game, the drought finally ending with a Tatum layup that made it 27-14 with 2:24 left.

But there was also a sense that the damage could have been much worse after such a sleepy start. The Cavaliers struggled to convert a few relatively simple chances, with Jarrett Allen having the ball batted away before having a chance at what appeared to be easy dunks.

Coach Joe Mazzulla often turns to Payton Pritchard on nights when the intensity needs a jolt, and Pritchard delivered Tuesday. During his eight-minute stint, he hit a pair of 3-pointers and came up with a steal that led to a Tatum dunk. Boston trailed by 15 points when he entered the game and was back within six when he checked out.

Tatum continued to struggle with his long-range shot, but was impactful in other ways in the opening half. He aggressively pursued chances closer to the rim, resulting in nine first-half free throws. Boston was 17 for 17 from the line before the break.

White had no issues beyond the arc, however, drilling three 3-pointers over a 62-second second-quarter stretch and helping Boston pull within 60-59 at the break.

The Celtics started the third quarter with a quick 7-1 burst before Mitchell caught fire for the Cavaliers. He drained three consecutive 3-pointers and added a layup during his team’s 13-2 run, and Cleveland led, 82-74, after a Max Strus 3-pointer at the 5:51 mark.

But the Celtics, who started the game so miserably from beyond the arc, suddenly could not miss. Boston closed the quarter by drilling six of seven 3-pointers and took a 94-92 lead to the fourth.

