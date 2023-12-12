Meet Tommy DeVito’s agent who went viral on ‘Monday Night Football’ — fedora and all

The moment that made Stellato an internet sensation was simple: He stood next to his client, Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, on the sideline during pregame warmups for Monday’s game. Decked out in his Michael Corleone-esque getup, Stellato took a phone call. That was it. Then came the thousands of memes.

The sports agent from Salem was decked out in a black pinstripe suit and matching fedora and became — almost instantly — an internet celebrity.

Sean Stellato wasn’t expecting to be caught by ABC’s cameras during Monday’s Giants-Packers game, but he certainly dressed the part.

The phone call was part of the deeply superstitious Stellato’s pregame routine: He was talking to his youngest daughter, five-year-old Siena Sicily, before she went to bed. He was so “locked in” to his routine he didn’t realize he and DeVito were on TV.

“My preparation and how I prepare for a game hasn’t changed since I was a player,” said Stellato, who played quarterback for Salem High School from 1992-95.

The suit he wore Monday — which happens to be the same suit he wore when DeVito went undrafted in this year’s NFL draft — now carries some luck, Stellato said. DeVito, an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, went 17 for 21 with 158 yards and 1 passing touchdown on Monday, leading the Giants to a 24-22 win over the Packers.

“We’ve clawed, and we’ve fought, and to see everything come full circle on the biggest stage — Monday Night Football — was like Leonardo Da Vinci’s work last night,” Stellato said.

His parents still live in the same house he grew up in in Salem. They haven’t made any changes to his childhood bedroom, at Stellato’s request, because it could be used as a set in the film adaptation of his book, “Never Back Down.”

“Massachusetts is sacred grounds to me. My father always preached that as a kid: You can never forget where you came from. I’m so proud to be from Massachusetts.”

The book chronicles the journey of the 1994 Salem High School football team, focusing on the 11-day teachers’ strike during which Ken Perrone continued to coach the team, with the approval of his union but in defiance of the district’s superintendent, Ed Curtin. Stellato, as the team’s quarterback, led the Witches to an undefeated regular season — including dramatic last-play wins in the final three games — before losing to Whitman-Hanson Regional in the Super Bowl, 13-0.

The script for the proposed film is complete, Stellato said, but he hasn’t yet offered it to any producers. He does have one key detail planned out.

“I already know who’s going to play the quarterback,” Stellato said. “And that’s going to be Tommy [DeVito].”

DeVito has recently become a sensation himself due in part to his improbable journey to the NFL and in part because of how his Italian-American identity resonates with the Giants’ fan base. Many have dubbed the New Jersey native “Tommy Cutlets,” and he’s famous for the pinched-finger hand gesture that is signature to Italian-Americans.

Many fans conflated Stellato’s Boston-Italian style with the more well-known New Jersey-Italian stereotype that DeVito has leaned into.

“I’m a Boston guy, but if I am going to be grandfathered into the New Jersey entourage, I embrace that as well,” Stellato said. “I’m just going to continue to do what I do.”

Stellato appeared a second time later in Monday night’s broadcast in the stands with DeVito’s father, Tommy Sr. The older DeVito plants a kiss on the cheek of Stellato, who enthusiastically returns the favor — accompanied by the signature hand gesture.

“There are a lot of similarities in terms of family and Italian heritage,” Stellato said. “As we’ve continued to build on our relationship and evolve, it’s just been a beautiful concoction almost like a fine recipe that you’re putting together for that ultimate dish.”

