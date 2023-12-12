Cyberattack hits Kyiv, knocking out phone and internet service

Ukraine’s intelligence service, the SBU, said that it was investigating the possibility “that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack.” In a news statement, the SBU said that it had opened criminal investigations into the incident, including charges of treason, sabotage, and “planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war.”

In some parts of the country, the loss of mobile phone and internet service cut off early-warning air raid systems used to alert citizens of imminent Russian missile and drone strikes. The cyberstrike also shut down some bank machines.

KYIV — A large-scale cyberattack hit Ukraine on Tuesday, crippling Kyivstar, the country’s largest mobile phone provider, and knocking out service to more than 24 million subscribers both in the war-ravaged country and abroad, where millions have fled Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

The attack took place Tuesday morning in Ukraine, hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky was set in Washington to meet US lawmakers and President Biden in an urgent bid to drum up some $60 billion in crucially needed aid.

The hacking underscored the continuing threat to Ukraine's statehood, as political infighting between Democrats and Republicans in Washington risks cutting off aid to Ukraine from its most important ally.

The war in Ukraine has combined elements of World War I-style trench warfare with 21st-century high-tech weaponry, including swarms of explosive drones, many controlled using live feeds over the internet. Russia has repeatedly sought to disrupt internet service in Ukraine, forcing the country’s military to rely heavily on Starlink, the satellite internet system operated by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

The attack raised the prospect that a large number of Ukrainians would not be able to use a smartphone application warning of air raid alerts, tools many depend on since street sirens are not always audible. The apps still work if telephones are connected to Wi-Fi.

Advertisement

Kyiv's city administration said on Telegram that the cyberattack did "not affect the stability of the air alert system in the capital."

Some regional officials said that early-warning air raid sirens were fully or partially not working. Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, wrote on Telegram that the notification system in the Uman district was “temporarily down” and that “police and rescuers will inform about the alarm through loudspeakers.”

Tuesday’s attacks highlighted the perilous state in which Ukraine finds itself after nearly two years of full-scale war, as the country braces for a renewal of Russia’s massive winter air campaign in a bid to plunge residents into darkness and destroy Ukrainian morale.

In what seemed to be a reaction to the strike, Ukraine’s military intelligence service said in a post on Telegram on Tuesday that its cyber forces had hacked one of the main servers and “more than 2,300 regional servers” of Russia’s Federal Tax Service. However, the intelligence service did not say when that attack took place.

The service said that "configuration files that ensured the functioning of the extensive tax system of the Russian Federation for years" were "completely eliminated," and the link between the tax service's central office in Moscow and regional administrations was "paralyzed."

“As a result of the cyberattack, all servers received malware,” the statement added. “We are talking about the complete destruction of the infrastructure of one of the main state bodies of terrorist Russia and numerous related tax data over a long period of time.”

Advertisement

On the traditional battlefield, a Russian push in eastern Ukraine this fall and winter was designed to sap Western support for Ukraine, according to a newly declassified US intelligence assessment.

The drive has resulted in heavy losses but has not led to strategic gains on the battlefield for Russia, said Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has suffered from a staggeringly high number of losses, according to another newly declassified assessment. At the start of the war, the Russian army stood at 360,000 troops. Russia has lost 315,000 of those troops, forcing them to recruit and mobilize recruits and convicts from their prison system.

Moscow’s equipment has also been crushed, according to the assessment. At the start of the war, Russia had 3,500 tanks but has lost 2,200, forcing them to pull 50-year-old T-62 tanks from storage.

The assessment says the Russian losses have reduced the complexity of Russia’s recent military operations in Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine has sharply set back 15 years of Russian effort to modernize its ground force,” the declassified assessment said. “As of late November, Russia had lost over a quarter of its pre-2022 stockpile of ground forces equipment and has suffered casualties among its trained professional army.”

Material from The New York Times was included in this report.