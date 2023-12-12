Sharp disagreements over future of planet-warming fossil fuels at UN climate talks in Dubai

Monday’s release of a draft agreement angered countries that insist on a commitment for rapid phaseout of coal, oil, and gas.

The United Nations-led summit known as COP28 was supposed to end Tuesday afternoon after nearly two weeks of speeches, demonstrations, and negotiations. But the climate talks almost always run long, and negotiators were still meeting late Tuesday as workers nearby dismantled signs and set up scaffolding in preparation for the venue’s next event.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A standoff between countries that want a dramatic phaseout of planet-warming fossil fuels and those that don’t pushed a critical climate summit officially into overtime on Tuesday. But organizers were about to float another try at compromise.

Advertisement

Another compromise version of the cornerstone document, called the global stocktake, was being prepped Tuesday evening, along with side potential agreements about adaptation and financial aid to poor nations. Delegates, analysts, and activists hadn’t yet had a chance to see what’s in the latest proposal from the presidency, which is run by host nation United Arab Emirates, but further negotiations were being set up.

Some delegates were cautiously optimistic.

“I feel much more encouraged than yesterday,” said Canadian environment minister Steven Guilbeault. “I think it will be probably some hours until a new text and I suspect it will be the last.”

"There’s improvements in some areas from yesterday’s landings, but as I see it, it’s the whole package we want to be able to respond to,” said Samoa’s Cedric Schuster.

Monday’s criticized draft called for countries to reduce “consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner” instead of a phaseout.

Majid al-Suwaidi, COP28 director-general, said the draft was meant to get countries to start talking and presenting their deal-killers.

“The text we released was a starting point for discussions,” he said at a news conference midday on Tuesday. “When we released it, we knew opinions were polarized, but what we didn’t know was where each country’s red lines were.”

Advertisement

“We spent last night talking, taking in that feedback, and that has put us in a position to draft a new text,” he said.

Al-Suwaidi gave conflicting comments about the future of the fossil fuel phaseout language, which at one point he said “doesn’t work.”

“It’s important that we have the right language when it comes to fossil fuels. It’s important that we think about how we get that balance. There are those who want phased out. There are those who want phased down,” al-Suwaidi said. “The point is to get a consensus.”

On one side are countries such as Saudi Arabia that won’t accept phaseout language, while European and Latin American countries and small island nations say it is unacceptable to leave those words out. Countries wanting phaseout are in a tough position because they may have to accept either a weak deal or no deal, neither of which is good for them, said Alden Meyer, a veteran climate negotiations observer for European think-tank E3G.

But Meyer thinks the blowback from phaseout supporters may be the start of strengthening a proposed deal, leaving Saudi Arabia and a few other gulf states “as the last ones standing in the way of a more ambitious deal. We’re not there yet. There’s more work to be done.”

The key is finding language that won’t make someone block a deal because a final agreement has to be by consensus. But consensus isn’t always unanimity, with past climate summits pushing through an agreement over the objections of a nation or two, climate negotiations historian Joanna Depledge of Cambridge University said.

Advertisement

“Over-ruling is not impossible, just politically very, very risky,” she said.

As negotiations continued, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released an annual report that found temperatures above the Arctic Circle have been rising four times as fast as they are elsewhere.

The past year overall was the sixth-warmest year the Arctic had experienced since reliable records began in 1900, according to the 18th annual assessment of the region, published on Tuesday.

“What happens in the Arctic does not stay in the Arctic,” said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and an editor of the new report, called the Arctic Report Card.

The assessment defines the Arctic as all areas between 60 and 90 degrees north latitude. Greenland’s melting ice sheet is one of the biggest contributors to global sea level rise, and scientists are investigating links between weather in the Arctic and extreme weather farther south.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.