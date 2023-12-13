‘A born-again Boricua’ revisits a turbulent time in Puerto Rico in ‘A Delicate Marriage’

Barresi attended Boston University and now lives in Wakefield. She will discuss her book with José C. Massó III , whom she calls “the most charming man in Boston,” at the Connolly Branch of the Boston Public Library on Saturday. A Q&A and book signing will follow.

Margarita Barresi calls herself a “born-again Boricua.” Her first novel, “A Delicate Marriage,” examines the 1930s-50s in Puerto Rico — a “critical and shaping” period of turbulent politics — through its strain on the marriage between debutante Isabela Soto and working-class Marco Rios, whose relationship is loosely based on Barresi’s grandparents’. In doing her research for the novel, Barresi said she learned her Puerto Rican history “all over again,” a history more complicated and damning than the Americanized version her high school in San Juan presented.

While “A Delicate Marriage” is a romance novel, Barresi said she “[hides] the vegetables in the meat loaf” — her book, whose title is also a nod to the relationship “riddled with resentment and appreciation” between Puerto Rico and the United States, is primarily meant to be educational.

“It’s really amazing to me how little Americans and even Puerto Ricans know about their own history. I’ve come across people who asked me, ‘Oh, how did you get your green card?’ Or ‘When did you come to this country?’ I’ve been told I don’t look Puerto Rican. I’ve been asked if my house is near a village,” Barresi said. She grew up in an ocean-front high-rise.

Puerto Rico is a 425-year-old colony — the oldest in the world, occupied by Spain for more than 400 years, then granted autonomy in 1897, with a year of transition. Still a colony in 1898, the territory was ceded to the United States following the Spanish-American War.

“So now you have a population that had a tiny little taste of independence. And it was just snatched. Right out of their hands,” said Barresi.

After that, many Puerto Ricans resented Americans. The population was divided, with some in favor of full independence and others hopingto work with the United States to better their lives. This division persists, though many on both sides say they often feel like second-class citizens.

“At no time was [ignorance about Puerto Rico] as blatantly obvious as right after Hurricane Maria,” said Barresi.

The hurricane “[woke] up the Puerto Rican diaspora,” said Barresi. Many were angry with the United States’ response. “The government took so long to send help, and when they were down there, the kinds of care packages they were distributing to people who hadn’t eaten in a week were Doritos, beef jerky, Hershey bars, and soda,” said Barresi. People living on the island traveled up to the States and were refused services as basic as buying alcohol or renting a car, or barred from boarding planes because their driver’s licenses were deemed foreign.

Americans living in Puerto Rico can’t vote for president. But Puerto Ricans living in the States can.

“So we have the power. The Puerto Ricans in the states have the power to affect change,” Barresi said.

Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com.