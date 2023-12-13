Embassy Theater Waltham channels ‘Wonka’ with colorful candy display

Moviegoers will also find throwback offerings like Bit-O-Honey. “People over 50 can’t believe that they see it,” said Nasson.

Ahead of the film’s Friday release, the historic theater has amassed an impressive display of candy. According to executive director Tim Nasson, the Embassy has nearly 100 different varieties on hand, including fan favorites like Milk Duds, Reese’s Pieces, M&Ms, Skittles, Mike & Ike, and Butterfinger.

Embassy Theater Waltham has a scrumdiddlyumptious surprise just in time for the new “Wonka” movie starring Timothée Chalamet .

The Embassy Theater Waltham offers nearly 100 different kinds of candy. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In addition to the display, the Embassy is hosting a Golden Ticket raffle this weekend. Fans who see “Wonka” this Saturday or Sunday will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win five free candy selections over the course of a year whenever they purchase a ticket to a movie at the theater. Eight winners will be selected in total from the Saturday and Sunday showings.

After the final “Wonka” screening on Sunday night, all eight winners will be entered for a chance to win the ultimate Golden Ticket prize, which includes 50 free movie passes and free popcorn.

The candy display at the recently reopened Embassy Theater Waltham. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In October, The Embassy reopened as part of a multi-use space under new owner Smaranda Albeck. The theater, which had been in business for close to a century, closed in 2022 while under previous owner Landmark Cinemas, one of several local theaters to shutter in recent years.

The Embassy returns with two screens and has the feel of an “old-fashioned movie theater,” Nasson said, noting the collection of signed photographs and French film posters on the walls.

“I wanted to make the lobby more like a movie palace,” said Nasson. And for the popcorn, “We also have real butter.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.