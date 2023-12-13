Matt Damon, dressed as a firefighter, meets with Mayor Wu, films new movie in Boston

Hollywood was in the Hub Tuesday, as actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were spotted in Boston for their new movie “The Instigators.”

The Cambridge natives, who star in the upcoming film by director Doug Liman, were dressed as firefighters while the production filmed outside Boston’s City Hall. Damon also met with mayor Michelle Wu, who shared an image from their encounter on her Instagram account.

“Welcoming our newest BFD recruit to City Hall,” Wu wrote in the post, accompanied by an image of the mayor greeting Damon, who was still dressed in his firefighter costume.