Matt Damon, dressed as a firefighter, meets with Mayor Wu, films new movie in Boston

The actor hung out with the mayor and was spotted filming around City Hall with Casey Affleck Tuesday

By Matt Juul Globe Staff,Updated December 13, 2023, 1 hour ago
Mayor Michelle Wu, right, met actor Matt Damon in her City Hall office on Tuesday.John Wilcox/City of Boston

Hollywood was in the Hub Tuesday, as actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were spotted in Boston for their new movie “The Instigators.”

The Cambridge natives, who star in the upcoming film by director Doug Liman, were dressed as firefighters while the production filmed outside Boston’s City Hall. Damon also met with mayor Michelle Wu, who shared an image from their encounter on her Instagram account.

“Welcoming our newest BFD recruit to City Hall,” Wu wrote in the post, accompanied by an image of the mayor greeting Damon, who was still dressed in his firefighter costume.

Affleck, who co-wrote “The Instigators” with Chuck Maclean, and Damon filmed scenes in Quincy as well Tuesday, with the duo spotted around the Squantum Yacht Club at Wollaston Beach.

Production for “The Instigators” began in Boston earlier this year, with the film taking over Bova’s Bakery in the North End for a shoot in March. Several roadways and recreational areas in Boston and Cambridge, including the Charles River Esplanade and Storrow Drive, were briefly closed in April to accommodate filming.

The upcoming movie for Apple Original Films, which is being produced by Damon and Ben Affleck, revolves around a pair of robbers who end up on the run, with help from one of their therapists, after a job goes bad, according to Deadline. “The Instigators” also stars Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Ron Perlman, Hong Chau, and Jack Harlow.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.

