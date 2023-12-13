Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

HALLELUJAH THE HILLS The Boston rock stalwarts are currently putting the finishing touches on their 52-song, playing-card-themed quadruple album, “Deck”; last week they debuted its five of diamonds representing track “Alone, in Love,” a whipsawing, chugging meditation on finding joy in creativity that’s anchored by a singsong chorus. Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

BIRD STREETS Brooklyn singer-songwriter John Brodeur crafts crisp, thoughtful power pop. Dec. 16, 8 p.m. Village Social Club at Garrison House, Brookline. villagesocialclub.com

NOISE FOR TOYS: DYR FASER, ANDREW COHEN, TED BILLINGS Grandly sludgy local duo Dyr Faser heads up the annual toy drive organized by Bryan Gay of the music site The Ash Gray Proclamation. The show will be coupled with a toy drive benefiting the local homelessness and poverty outreach organization Christmas In the City. Dec. 21, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON









Folk, World & Country





BUTCHER, BAGLIO & ESTES This combination of Jon Butcher, Sal Baglio, and Allen Estes has become a going roots-rock concern, and now, with two shows coming up, they’re becoming a going holiday concern. They’re in Rockport for “Seaside Yuletide” Friday, and in Norwood for a seasonal celebration the following night. Dec. 15, 8 p.m. $29-$39. Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org; Dec. 16, 7 p.m. $50. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.extendedplaysessions.com

RICH HINMAN TRIO It’s a parade of instrumental music at the Lizard lately that, if not outright twangy, is at times twangish. A week ago, it was Stephen Ulrich and Big Lazy; this Friday, pedal steel guitarist Rich Hinman, whose credits are as varied as they are long, performs in trio mode with Zach Hickman and Dan Drohan. Dec. 15, 9 p.m. $15. Lizard Lounge, 1667 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-547-0759, www.lizardloungeclub.com

DEKE DICKERSON It’s hard to think of someone more worthy of being crowned the king of vintage musical styles than Deke Dickerson; from rockabilly to hillbilly to country (and western) to surf to rock ‘n’ roll and whatever fits in between, he’s the master of them all. He’s coming east to help Jittery Jack celebrate their new release, “Tonight’s the Night.” Dec. 16, 8 p.m. $25. Faces Brewing Company, 50 Pleasant St., Malden. 781-851-4672, www.facesbrewing.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

TONI LYNN WASHINGTON Born in Southern Pines, N.C., Washington was steeped in gospel and R&B music before heading north to eventual renown as “Boston’s Queen of the Blues.” Now well into her 80s, she continues her inspirational reign. Dec. 16, 10 p.m. No cover. The Beehive, 541 Tremont St. 617-423-0069, www.beehiveboston.com

CHARLIE KOHLHASE’S EXPLORER CLUB Multi-saxophonist and composer Kohlhase, a Boston jazz mainstay for decades, leads this octet of top area adventurous improvisers in a program of engagingly knotty originals as well as numbers by such jazz notables as Elmo Hope, Don Cherry, and Kohlhase (and Coltrane) collaborator John Tchicai. Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

LYDIA HARRELL WITH THE GEORGE RUSSELL JR. TRIO Lydia “The LovelySinger” Harrell rings in the winter solstice with her soulful singing accompanied by jazz/gospel pianist George Russell Jr.’s trio featuring bassist Wesley Wirth and drummer Sean Skeete. Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m. $30. Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. www.mosesianarts.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL









Classical

A FAR CRY A Far Cry violist Caitlin Lynch curated this program featuring the final chamber works (both string quintets) of Mozart and Schubert, meditating on legacy during the longest nights of the year. Dec. 16, 4 p.m. St. John’s Church, Jamaica Plain; Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Longy School of Music, Cambridge. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

HOW THE BEASTS STOLE CHRISTMAS The repertoire is standard at this holiday concert by local ensemble Improbable Beasts: carols, Hanukkah tunes, bits from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The instrumentation, you won’t find anywhere else. Ever wanted to hear festive serenades from an ensemble of bass clarinets? Now’s your chance. Dec. 17, 4 p.m. First Baptist Church, Medford. www.improbablebeasts.com

BOSTON CAMERATA Step inside Boston Camerata’s time machine for a trip to Renaisssance Italy in one of the ensemble’s most beloved holiday programs: “Gloria! An Italian Christmas.” The program includes music for voices and a large instrumental contingent (for Camerata, anyway), representing harp, brass, organ, viola da gamba, and cornetto, which can best be described as a hybrid of trumpet and recorder. Dec. 21, 8 p.m. First Church in Cambridge. www.bostoncamerata.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BLACK NATIVITY Year after year — the tally is now 53 in Boston, amazingly — Langston Hughes’s “gospel song-play” pulses with the freshness of a new discovery. Under the expert direction of Voncille Ross, with powerfully expressive choreography by George Howard, “Black Nativity” proves to be as joyous and stirring as ever — a feast of sight and sound that that forges a connection between faith and song in a way that speaks to believers and nonbelievers alike. Through Dec. 17. Presented by the National Center of Afro-American Artists. At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, emersontheaters.org/Online/articles/BNativity

THE BAND’S VISIT The undertow of melancholy pervading Paul Daigneault’s exquisite production reveals a musical that knows all about human sadness, and how many shapes it can take. But it also knows about the quite real possibilities for human connection in this story about an Egyptian police orchestra and the residents of the small Israeli town where the musicians end up due to a transportation error. With an indelible score by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, choreography by Daniel Pelzig, and music direction by José Delgado. Through Dec. 17. Presented by The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage Company at the Huntington Theatre. huntingtontheatre.org or 617-266-0800

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 A musical inspired by episodes during the first year of World War I, when German and Allied troops emerged from their trenches and shared a Christmas celebration, complete with the singing of carols, exchanges of gifts like cigarettes and plum puddings, and an impromptu game of soccer. Written by Peter Rothstein, with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Original direction and choreography by Ilyse Robbins, remounted by Arthur Gomez. Through Dec. 23. Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham. 781-279-2200, greaterbostonstage.org

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL While there’s no vaccine against the winter blahs, the exuberant Moonbox Productions staging of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” comes mighty close. Sarah Kelly stars as Elle Woods, a bubbly fashionista dismissed as an airhead who goes on to prove she is anything but — a journey that takes her to Harvard Law School. Directed by Katie Anne Clark, with dynamic choreography by Taavon Gamble. Through Dec. 31. Moonbox Productions. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-993-8600, https://bit.ly/legallyblondetix

DON AUCOIN





Dance





URBAN NUTCRACKER Anthony Williams’s lively take on the classic ballet epitomizes his mission to promote diversity through dance. It not only blends Tchaikovsky’s brilliant orchestral score with Duke Ellington’s jazzy reinterpretation, it embraces dance styles ranging from ballet to Bollywood, hip-hop to flamenco. This year’s production also features an LGBTQ+-inclusive performance, which includes same sex partnering and some characters in drag. Dec. 16-23. $29-$125. Boch Center Shubert Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

FOR YOU, I DREAM OF ME Choreographer Kristin Wagner hopes to free feminine identity from the stereotypical trappings of fairy tales with this new show. She and her dance collective Bodies Moving plumb some of the dark classic tales involving female characters who make extreme sacrifices for happiness — “The Little Mermaid” is a recurring theme — while leaving room in the work for joy and celebration as well. Dec. 15-16. $19-$33. Jean McDonough Arts Center, Worcester. www.bodiesmoving.com

BOSTON BOLLYWOOD DANCE SHOW The company’s season 12 performance brings together more than 90 dancers in a lively tribute to the Indian film industry. The show features original choreography based on some of Bollywood’s most popular dance numbers. Dec. 15-16. $20-$30. Tsai Performance Center. www.bostonbollywood.com

BOSOMA The organization’s pre-professional BoSoma Youth Company presents their “Holiday Spectacular.” The show promises a festive lineup of wintery, holiday themed tunes to inspire nostalgic memories, with dance styles ranging from ballet and modern to jazz, tap, and hip-hop in choreography by Katherine Hooper, Stephanie Boisvert, Courtney Costa, Kelsey Blanchette, and Dana Mazurowski. Dec. 16-17. $45. Shore Country Day School, Beverly. www.bosomaschool.com/holiday

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art









REGGIE BURROWS HODGES: TURNING A BIG SHIP The paintings of Maine-based Reggie Burrows Hodges bundle multiple complications of the American experience into deceptively elegant scenes. Hodges grew up in Compton, in Los Angeles, in the aftermath of the devastating race riots in neighboring Watts; his dark, spare scenes feature simple, featureless figures, each of them an expanse of bottomless black. There’s a temptation to see Hodges’s work in the context of minimalist painters like Milton Avery, who reduced people in his paintings to blocks of color, a tease Hodges no doubt intends. It’s not homage, but a reversal — absence versus presence, a void, as though excised wholesale from the scene. That’s a powerful metaphor for this exhibition of recent work, where Hodges takes on the American convention of marine painting — a genre from which Black Americans have been conspicuously absent. As the title suggests, to make real change is a monumental task; for Hodges, it begins with acknowledging what’s missing from the picture. Through Dec. 31. Addison Gallery of American Art at Philips Academy, 3 Chapel Ave., Andover. 978-749-4015, www.addisongallery.org

OBJECTS OF ADDICTION: OPIUM, EMPIRE, AND THE CHINESE ART TRADE Spanning more than 200 years from the late 18th to the early 20th centuries, this exhibition explores the inexorable link between the vast wealth generated by the opium trade, the cultural exchange and riches that it made possible, and its devastating echoes that continue to reverberate with deafening force in the form of the opioid crisis today. Through Jan. 14. Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy St., Cambridge. 617-495-9400, www.harvardartmuseums.org

STRONG WOMEN IN RENAISSANCE ITALY This exhibition seems an extension of the MFA’s recent “Women Take the Floor” project, which for three years put on view the works of woman artists with the explicit purpose of examining its own collection for its historic deficiencies in acquiring and showing work by women. This show reaches back as far as the 14th century to make a similar amendment: The recent superstar turn of Artemisia Gentileschi helped break open an underexplored realm of woman artists of the Renaissance; here, you’ll see her comrades in arms like Sofonisba Anguissola, Isabella d’Este, or Lavinia Fontana among the more than 100 works on view. Through Jan. 7. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

DEEPLY ROOTED: FAITH IN REPRODUCTIVE JUSTICE How do different religions frame issues of reproduction and bodily autonomy? Curator Caron Tabb set out to explore that question in this exhibition, in which 21 artists examine abortion and reproductive rights from the perspective of their faith. With topics as intimate as faith and the body, Tabb discovered that the show needed a “holistic view, honoring each artist’s multifaceted identity and the intricacy of their history, faith, and culture,” she writes in the catalog. Through Feb. 1. Kniznick Gallery, Hadassah-Brandeis Institute, Epstein Building, Brandeis University, 515 South St., Waltham. www.brandeis.edu/hbi/artist-program/index.html

CATE McQUAID

Susan Chen, "Free Tampax," 2023, Ceramics installation, Tampax Box. Kris Graves, Courtesy of the Artist and Night Gallery





EVENTS

Comedy

ALEX EDELMAN JUST FOR US After a Boston preview in the spring followed by a smash success on Broadway, Edelman returns with his one-person show, framed by his encounter with a group of white nationalists in New York City and peppered with his life experiences as a Jewish man. A rare show that balances punch lines with emotional punch. Dec. 15-16 at 8 p.m., Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. $25-$85. Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St. 888-616-0272, www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

FRUITS BY THE FOOT COMEDY: A QUEER COMEDY SHOWCASE Lizzie Sivitz and Zach Stewart host this LGBTQ+ stand-up showcase with Madhuri Raju, Laith, Jackson Watts, and Caroline Moore at a Roslindale brewery. Dec. 16, 8 p.m. $15. Distraction Brewing Co., 2 Belgrade Ave. www.eventbrite.com

OH GOD NO Possibly the strangest show on a Boston stage this year, “Oh God No” is headlined by the premiere of Mark Gallagher’s new animated series, in which the talented comic taped phone calls with a scammer, convincing him, at one point, that he was on the phone with nine different people. Gallagher will release one episode a week online over the next six months or so. Also featuring Dicky Stock and Carrie Ross. Dec. 16, 9:30 p.m. $15-$20. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

WINTER ONE-DERLAND Celebrate The Little Cocoa Bean Co.’s first anniversary with live music and treats. Attendees can help decorate a gingerbread house while listening to live kids music. There will also be fund-raising activities and treats. Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. The Little Cocoa Bean Co. Tot Cafe, 114 South St., Jamaica Plain. thebostoncalendar.com

MENORAH LIGHTING Celebrate Hanukkah with a Jewish Cambridge’s Menorah lighting in Inman Square. Attendees can also experience the “Brighter Ignited” interactive light display, listen to holiday music, enjoy some hot latkes and doughnuts, and more. Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Free. Vellucci Plaza, 245 Hampshire St., Cambridge. thebostoncalendar.com

ELENA GIARDINA



